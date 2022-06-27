25-year-old Bismarck man stabbed Friday, no arrests yet

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Assault offenses are up, but drug and narcotic offenses, as well as DUIs, are down in the city of Mandan. The 2021 Mandan Police Annual Report was released to the public Monday and presents comprehensive statistical data of the last three years of reported information. Assault offenses were up 13% between 2020 and 2021, but drug and narcotic offenses were down 10% in the same time. Notably, the number of DUIs dropped slightly from 63 in 2020 to just 60 in 2021, a decrease of 5%. While COVID could be a contributing factor, Police Chief Jason Ziegler thinks there could be other explanations.

