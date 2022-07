Niecy Nash made her debut in The Rookie universe in the Season 4 episode titled “Simone.” Fans of the police procedural were introduced to a woman in a similar position to Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan in that she’s the oldest rookie at the FBI Academy. Nash was excited to “bring Simone Clark to life” in the two-episode backdoor pilot, and she made the most of the opportunity. It was confirmed ahead of The Rookie’s Season 4 finale that spinoff The Rookie: Feds had been ordered to series, after viewers seemed interested in tuning in to see how Nash’s comedy skills combined with her character’s interesting backstory.

TV SERIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO