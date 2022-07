After eight seasons and 175 episodes, ABC’s “Black-ish” has definitely ended its run with a real legacy. Star Tracee Ellis Ross agrees. “I really hope that our show leaves a promise of what it is to see an American family that is Black, and that we are universally identifiable,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. “And that even with the specificity of certain experiences, and that the universality of what it is to be, an American family can be seen through many different faces. I’m blown away by what we were able to share, and the truth of it, and how identifiable it was across the board.”

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO