Missing teen last seen in Three Rivers Estates in Columbia County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in the Three Rivers Estates area.
His name is Dillon Welch.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the sheriff’s office, he has a history of running away.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Cason at 386-758-1095 or call 386-719-2005.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Comments / 0