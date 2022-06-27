ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing teen last seen in Three Rivers Estates in Columbia County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Missing 17-year-old in Columbia County Dillon Welch. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in the Three Rivers Estates area.

His name is Dillon Welch.

According to the sheriff’s office, he has a history of running away.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Cason at 386-758-1095 or call 386-719-2005.

