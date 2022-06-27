ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former Illinois star Dee Brown to coach at NAIA’s Roosevelt

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois star and NBA player Dee Brown is the new coach at Roosevelt University in Chicago, the NAIA school announced Monday.

The 37-year-old was a McDonald’s All-American and Illinois Mr. Basketball when he played for Proviso East near Chicago in Maywood.

He went on to lead Illinois to Big Ten regular-season titles in 2004 and 2005 and a run to the 2005 NCAA championship game, where Illinois lost to North Carolina.

Brown played professionally for nine seasons, including two NBA seasons for Utah, Washington and Phoenix.

Brown has been an assistant at the University of Illinois Chicago since 2017. He also worked as director of player development and alumni relations for the Illinois men’s basketball team under former coach John Groce and coached AAU ball.

IN THIS ARTICLE
