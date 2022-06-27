Elehuris Montero sitting Monday for Colorado

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Mike Ford is not in the starting lineup again on Wednesday against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ford was the designated hitter on Tuesday in his first start as a member of the Braves and he went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Travis d'Arnaud is at DH on Wednesday while William Contreras starts at catcher and hits sixth.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Johan Camargo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right knee sprain. The move is retroactive to June 26. Camargo missed two weeks earlier this month with a right knee injury and he only played three games after returning from the IL. The Phillies selected Darick Hall's contact from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup on Thursday against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Hicks started the last seven games and went 2-for-20 with nine strikeouts in that stretch. Giancarlo Stanton is joining Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo in the Yankees' outfield while Josh Donaldson serves as the designated hitter and hits fifth.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Herrera is usually held out versus lefties, but he's idle Wednesday after going 0-for-4 and striking out twice Tuesday. Nick Castellanos is covering right field for the Phillies. Darick Hall is serving as the designated hitter and cleanup batter in his MLB debut.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against left-hander Jalen Beeks and the Milwaukee Brewers. The lefty-hitting Peterson started in left field Tuesday, but he's on the bench for Wednesday's matinee against a southpaw. Tyrone Taylor is moving to right field while Jonathan Davis starts in center and hits ninth.
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Machado will start at designated hitter on Thursday and bat second versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Luke Voit moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Machado for 11.8 FanDuel...
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start serving his four-game suspension on Thursday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.8 FanDuel...
San Diego Padres infielder Luke Voit is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Voit will move to the bench on Thursday with Manny Machado starting at designated hitter. Machado will bat second versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Machado...
San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mazara will start in right field on Thursday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Jose Azocar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazara for 8.0 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Turner will start at third base on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Eddy Alvarez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 8.3 FanDuel...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hernandez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cavan Biggio starting at first base. Biggio will bat ninth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Biggio for...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Bolt will start in center field on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Cristian Pache moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bolt for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pache will move to the bench on Thursday with Skye Bolt starting in center field. Bolt will bat sixth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Bolt for 5.2...
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Diaz will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Chas McCormick returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 6.4 FanDuel points...
Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is not in the starting lineup on Thursday against right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Yankees. Martin Maldonado is replacing Castro at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Maldonado for 5.3 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,200 salary. Per our...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. J.P. Crawford will begin serving his four-game suspension. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Moustakas will start at designated hitter on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs. Donovan Solano returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moustakas for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Moreno will catch for left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Matt Wisler and the Rays. Cavan Biggio returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moreno for 7.0...
Comments / 0