Elehuris Montero sitting Monday for Colorado

Atlanta Braves first baseman Mike Ford is not in the starting lineup again on Wednesday against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ford was the designated hitter on Tuesday in his first start as a member of the Braves and he went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Travis d'Arnaud is at DH on Wednesday while William Contreras starts at catcher and hits sixth.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO