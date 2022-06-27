ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Jimmy Dyess Parkway, driver faces several charges

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars after being involved in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Sunday.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Amos, of Jackson, NC, was driving a Ford F350 and was exiting the private drive of Valero as the pedestrian was walking north on the west shoulder of Jimmy Dyess Parkway.

Authorities say that Amos failed to yield to the pedestrian walking in front of him causing him to travel over to the pedestrian.

After hitting the pedestrian, Amos fled the scene according to authorities.

Investigators say that a witness was able to follow the suspect east on I-20 and exited at Wheeler Road, but afterwards, Amos, then, got back on I-20 traveling west.

Authorities say Amos was stopped on Lewiston Road at Kroger and was detained and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center for processing.

According to authorities, the pedestrian has been identified as Candice Fernsler, of Augusta.

Amos is being charged with Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Hit and Run, and Vehicular Homicide in the First Degree.

Comments / 5

Butina Jones
2d ago

what's Jay walking got to do with this.. He Ran some one over that was directly in front of him according to the witnesses..And stay at the scene if you feel that you've done nothing wrong..This poor lady family...what a horrible way to go..wow.

Reply
3
