Mendon, MO

3 killed when Amtrak train hits truck, derails in Missouri

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
 3 days ago
APTOPIX Amtrak Derailment Missouri In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP) (Dax McDonald)

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt beyond the three people who died, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

At least eight medical helicopters were responding from around the state, Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, told The Kansas City Star. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m. CT, Amtrak said. The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed. Amtrak had previously said eight cars had.

Helicopter video shown by KMBC-TV in Kansas City from the scene showed rail cars on their side as emergency responders used ladders to climb into one of them. The video also showed six medical helicopters parked nearby waiting to transport patients.

Three passengers were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

Passengers on the train included high school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas, who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Kansas City Star.

The Southwest Chief takes about two days to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

This story has been corrected to show that the train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago and that the collision happened at 12:42 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, June 28th, 2022

(Mendon, MO) – Three people are dead and multiple others injured following Monday’s crash and derailment of an Amtrak train in northern Missouri. There were about 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Train Four, which was on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles. The train collided with a dump truck at a crossing without lights or crossarms near the town of Mendon. Two passengers on the train and the dump truck driver were killed. In a statement, Amtrak says the National Transportation Safety Board has been activated to investigate the crash.
Gasoline Prices in Missouri are Going Down

(MISSOURINET) – Gasoline is still expensive in Missouri, though the prices are currently heading in the right direction. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri right now is four dollars-58 cents per gallon — that’s 30 cents a gallon lower than it was a week ago.
Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix's Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county, while Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California's Inland Empire had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. — (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
Kids Caught Wearing A Life Jacket Will Get A Prize From Highway Patrol & Ameren This Weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Kids spotted wearing a life jacket this weekend could get a free t-shirt, thanks to a safety-promotion campaign with the Highway Patrol and Ameren. Recognizing that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death in children under 15, Ameren Missouri has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) marine troopers to reward kids who are taking proper water safety precautions. This Fourth of July weekend, and during other busy weekends, children seen wearing a life jacket at Lake of the Ozarks could get a free T-shirt from Ameren Missouri for their smart choice.
Missouri governor announces crime initiative

Three people were killed and many more were injured when a train derailed in Missouri today. Passengers helped each other climb out of train cars following deadly derailment near Mendon.
Heartland couple worried over new Mo. trigger law

Southeast Missouri drivers are pushing for safer railroad crossings after an Amtrak crash killed four people. Vanduser plans its celebration for 4th of July. The Census Bureau's report on durable orders came out on Monday. Meanwhile, FedEx and Nike had positive earnings reports. And companies are thinking about "Just Keep It" policies on returns.
Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
Seven police officers won’t be recertified on Friday

BOSTON — Out of more than 8,500 law enforcement officers who must meet the state’s new policing standards by Friday, at least seven will not be approved for recertification by the new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and could be barred from the profession in Massachusetts. Executive...
