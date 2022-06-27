Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing ex-girlfriend’s friend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was arrested last week after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man who was helping a female friend collect her belongings from him.

Police said that on Friday just before 8:30 p.m., the victim and a woman went to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in the southeast valley to gather some things from him.

The ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Jovanny Cuevas-Mendez, got into a fight with the woman because he wanted to talk and not end the relationship, an arrest report said.

The victim stepped in to protect the woman when Cuevas-Mendez pulled out a knife to threaten her. The two got into a physical fight and Cuevas-Mendez allegedly got on top of the victim and stabbed him, according to the report.

Cuevas-Mendez ran back inside his apartment and left the victim in the parking lot, where he was found suffering from a stab wound by Metro officers, police said.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at Sunrise Hospital.

After he was taken into custody, Cuevas-Mendez told police that he wanted to talk to the woman privately and that her family, who had also come with her to his apartment, kept preventing him from speaking to her alone.

Cuevas-Mendez was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was charged with open murder and assault constituting domestic violence with the use of deadly weapon.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit this link.

