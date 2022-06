The Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) announced the 2021-22 MCCAA Academic Award winners this week. Congratulations to all the student-athletes honored!. “It is always great to see our athletes compete in the classroom and prove they are more than just an athlete,” said Courtney Ivan, executive director, athletics and student development. “Our coaches, players and department take being a student-athlete seriously and you can see that from their achievements.”

JACKSON, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO