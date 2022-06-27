ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heyburn, ID

Victim in Heyburn homicide identified

By KMVT News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A homicide victim in Heyburn has been identified. Police say...

Police: Woman fatally shot near Burley

Karina Palomares, 37, of Heyburn, was the woman who was shot to death on Thursday at the Elk Meadows subdivision. The man accused of shooting her and then turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide has been identified as Fabian Silva, 39, also of Heyburn, according to the Heyburn Police Department. Police located Silva near Devil Creek Reservoir in rural Oneida County later Thursday with an apparent gunshot wound. He was provided with medical aid, taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to Idaho State Police. Both incidents remain under investigation by the Idaho State Police and Heyburn Police Department.
7 inmates rushed to hospital at Pocatello women’s prison

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Correction has asked the Idaho State Police to investigate an incident at Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in which seven residents became unconscious on Monday night. The condition of all the women improved after PWCC staff administered naloxone. The residents were taken...
Police identify male shooter, female victim in apparent murder-suicide

Police say they have identified the woman who was shot to death in Heyburn Thursday and the man accused of pulling the trigger who then later killed himself. Karina Palomares, 37, of Heyburn, was the woman who was shot to death on Thursday at the Elk Meadows subdivision. The man accused of shooting her and then turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide has been identified as Fabian Silva, 39, also of Heyburn, according to the Heyburn Police Department. Police located Silva near Devil Creek Reservoir in rural Oneida County later Thursday with an apparent gunshot wound. He was provided with medical aid, taken into police custody and died while being transported via helicopter ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello according to Idaho State Police. Both incidents remain under investigation by the Idaho State Police and Heyburn Police Department.
Heyburn Homicide Suspect Dead of Self-inflicted Gunshot, Victim Identified

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Heyburn authorities say the suspect in a homicide investigation died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Heyburn Police Department, 39-year-old Fabian Silva was found shot in rural Oneida County. He was suspect in the death of Karina Palomares, a 37-year-old, who was shot June 23, in the Elk Meadows subdivision, where they both lived. Both shooting incidents are under investigation with assistance from Idaho State Police. In an earlier statement issued by Heyburn Police it was stated the suspect had been apprehended. More information to come...
