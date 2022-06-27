Victim in Heyburn homicide identified

Police say they have identified the woman who was shot to death in Heyburn Thursday and the man accused of pulling the trigger who then later killed himself. Karina Palomares, 37, of Heyburn, was the woman who was shot to death on Thursday at the Elk Meadows subdivision. The man accused of shooting her and then turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide has been identified as Fabian Silva, 39, also of Heyburn, according to the Heyburn Police Department. Police located Silva near Devil Creek Reservoir in rural Oneida County later Thursday with an apparent gunshot wound. He was provided with medical aid, taken into police custody and died while being transported via helicopter ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello according to Idaho State Police. Both incidents remain under investigation by the Idaho State Police and Heyburn Police Department.

HEYBURN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO