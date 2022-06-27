ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

What do you do if you find a litter of kittens?

By Angel Colquitt
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Kitten season has sprung upon Savannah and many rescues are overwhelmed by the number of cats currently under their care. Many are so overwhelmed that they are no longer able to take in new cats. So, what do you do if you find a litter of kittens?

Nina Shultz, the adoptions manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, said that the first thing you want to do is see if the mother is around.

A.J. McClung YMCA to unveil tribute of Columbus trailblazers

“Their best chance of survival is to be with mom,” She explained. “Any time you pick up a stray kitten, you lessen that chance by 20%.”

You will want to wait and see if mom reappears, even if this takes several days of monitoring.

“If after a few days you’ve noticed that mom is not around then you know what? You are able to get them,” she said.

However, you better be prepared for a lot of work, and get ready to keep those kittens in your home with you for an extended period of time.

“You have to be willing to foster them until a facility can get them into a foster,” Shultz said.

Right now, many facilities are not taking in new cats because of the sheer number of cats and kittens currently placed with them due to a lack of spaying and neutering of local animals.

New images in 1988 cold case Murder of young Georgia girl

Cat Green from One Love Animal Rescue said in an email that the rescue has over 100 cats and kittens under their care as of June 24.

“The number of homeless pets in our community is simply overwhelming,” She wrote.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah has a foster coordinator who is able to help with the fostering of the kittens and most rescues will offer assistance on caring for the babies. If you are unable to care for the kittens you should know that it can take more than several days for a rescue to find a foster home that is open.

You can find more information about the humane society by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Atlanta-based brewery is soon coming to Columbus. Scofflaw Brewing Co. will be an addition to Midcity Yards. “Columbus is the perfect city for new expansion,” said Matt Shirah, Founder and CEO of Scofflaw. “We’ve seen commercial development explode around us, positively shifting the future of the neighborhood. We couldn’t be more excited to join Midcity Yards on a project that we believe will have the same incredible long-term effect in such an exciting and active place like Columbus.”
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Pets & Animals
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Savannah, GA
Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Columbus, GA
Lifestyle
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering History, Fourth Of July Celebrations At Lake Condy

On the Fourth of July weekend, many families will be heading to Lake Martin, Lake Harding or the beach in search of cool breezes. Years ago, Lake Condy was the only recreation area for families in Opelika to enjoy for swimming on sultry summer days. Families would pack a picnic to enjoy for lunch and swim in water so clear stones could be seen at the bottom.
OPELIKA, AL
momcollective.com

Fourth of July :: Where to Find Fireworks

Be sure to check Facebook and the websites for each organization for any last minute changes, updates, or weather cancellations!. Celebrate Independence Day with the Entire Auburn Community! Bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy food trucks and music. Where::. Behind Duck Samford Stadium. 1840 East Glenn Avenue. Auburn, Alabama...
WRBL News 3

Sign-up for WRBL’s Daily Newsletter!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Are you interested in staying informed on local, state, or national news? Stay up to date on daily news that matters to you! You can receive daily headlines directly in your email inbox every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. Interested participants can sign up through the “email newsletter sign-up” section […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Litter#Wsav#Cat Green
WTVM

Body found buried in backyard of house on Carriage Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 29, authorities discovered a body buried in a backyard on Carriage Drive. According to Chief Freddie Blackmon, the remains were discovered at the home of 64-year-old missing woman Julie Marie Carton. Although the identity of the body has no been confirmed as the missing woman, he says investigators looking into her disappearance were led to the home to search for Carton.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus resident raises concern on lack of yard waste pickup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A concern for many residents is dried-up leaves and branches that can be seen along the side of some roadways in Columbus, as several people in the Columbus city limits haven’t had yard waste removed. Columbus resident Robert McCutcheon says he hasn’t had yard removal...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Mural honoring Columbus pioneers unveiled at YMCA on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The A.J. McClung Mural unveiling happened on June 29 at the A.J. McClung YMCA on Martin Luther King Blvd. The muralist for Columbus’ artistic piece was Ernel Martinez. One of his most recent works was Kobe Bryant and his daughter Ginna’s mural in Philadelphia by Mamba Foundation.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WTVM

Phenix City firework store owner shares on combatting inflation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Inflation has hit firework stands across the U.S. before the upcoming holiday weekend, and some fireworks are facing around a 70% increase in cost this year. Shirley’s Fireworks, a fireworks store in Phenix City, says they are charging the wholesale dealers a good amount of...
PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Byron’s Smokehouse

I am a big fan of condiments, with ketchup being my all-time favorite. Now, my husband Mike says that I will put ketchup on everything; however, that is incorrect. Once when I was in single digits, I saw my cousin Lance dip his cornbread in ketchup. There’s no way that I could bring myself to do that to cornbread or ketchup.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

How to protect yourself amid surge of check fraud in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit reports a recent increase of check fraud in the area. According to police, thieves have been stealing checks from mailboxes and blue post office boxes and then using that information to create fake checks. “Then they write checks...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police locate missing man, 73, who suffers from dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department says a missing 73-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been found. Authorities said Thursday morning Robert Whitehead had been located safe and in good health. According to police, he went missing Monday from the 2500 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy