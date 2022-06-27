ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

One child dead after Lansing house fire

By McKoy Scribner
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkEjm_0gNmDmLP00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When a Lansing house caught fire, Shnicka McKissic said everyone was trying to make emergency calls and try to help.

“When I came out of the front I saw the mailman doubling-back to go into the house,” she said. “And the mailman was trying to go in and he just couldn’t.”

The mailman’s attempt was made during a house fire in Lansing this morning, leaving one child dead.

The fire was on the 200 block of East Cavanaugh Rd.

Officials told 6 News that the fire started at the back of the house. They say the mother and kids were sent to a local hospital to be treated.

Two children, a four-year-old and a five-year-old, are expected to survive. However, a one-year-old baby died from the fire.

Another neighbor, David Healy, heard fire trucks pulling in and decided to check outside.

“I didn’t ever see any flames, or anything come out, but that doesn’t mean much,” he said.

And with the small size of the house, Healy said it’s a miracle the fire didn’t overtake it completely.

“I think it’s lucky it didn’t just burn right straight down,” Healy said. “It’s an older house.”

It was actually his previous house until the late 1990’s.

“Yep. That was the first place I lived at once I got out of the service,” he said. “When I lived in it, I had to redo some remodeling on it, it had really old lumber in it and all that.”

And he said he’s hoping the mother and her family find a way to recover somehow.

“I hope she makes it through it okay, I hope her kids are okay too,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

1 dead, 1 critically injured in head-on crash in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI – A man was killed and another critically injured Wednesday, June 29, in a head-on crash on Kalamazoo Avenue SE north of 76th Avenue. A 42-year-old Caledonia man died while a 29-year-old Alto man suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on...
95.3 WBCKFM

Man Caught on Video Burning Pride Flag in Lansing

Security video footage shows a man nearly catching himself on fire after drowning a pride flag in a flammable liquid. Sometime late Monday / early Tuesday morning a man was captured on video walking up to a pride flag that was mounted on the "Welcome to Lansing's Eastside Neighborhoods" sign near the corner of East Michigan Avenue and South Mifflin Avenue. You can see the suspect cover the pride flag with a flammable substance from a small bottle in one hand, then light the flag with the other hand. An explosion of flames completely covers the area for a split second. The man, still holding the bottle that contained the flammable liquid is lucky to walk away seemingly unhurt. The whole incident took place in less than 19 seconds.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

House fire reveals unregistered rental home issues

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – A deadly house fire in Lansing revealed the issue of un-registered rental properties across the city. Officials said if the house on the 200 block of Cavanaugh Rd. that caught fire earlier this week was registered by the property owner, an inspection may have caught that there were no working smoke […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

6-week-old kitten rescued from Lansing storm drain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a close call for a kitten trapped in a Lansing storm drain Wednesday, until three Ingham County-based agencies worked together to save it. Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) received a call from a good Samaritan who discovered a kitten in a storm drain located at East Michigan Avenue and North Cedar Street in Lansing. ICAC responded to the call, teaming up with the Lansing Public Service Department and Lansing Police Department to get the 6-week-old kitten to safety.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#One Child#Fire Trucks#Accident
WLNS

Man shot at Holmes and Waverly in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Holmes and Waverly. According to the LPD, a man was grazed. No further injuries have been reported. The shooting is still under investigation. 6 News is on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Neighborhood in shock following Lansing house fire that killed toddler

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews attempted to save a family in Lansing after a house on Cavanaugh Street. A toddler was killed in the Monday morning fire. the cause of which remains under investigation. Authorities said the fire started in the back of the house. That’s where first responders...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

3 teens arrested for 2021 homicide in Eaton Co.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Three teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last year on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Dr. Lansing Police were called to a shooting around 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2021. Shortly after, they heard about a 17-year-old who went to a local hospital with […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Home damaged after car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, a car smashed into a woman’s home in Lansing, and now she and her five grandkids need a place to stay. The woman lived the past 8 years in her home, and now she’s left to depend on one of her oldest grandkids, all because a suspected drunk driver […]
abc12.com

Fisherman helps find body of missing boater in Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The body of a man who jumped from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay has been recovered. Police say 58-year-old Timothy Wallschlager of Carrollton Township went underwater Sunday afternoon near the Bay City State Recreation Area. The sheriff's office says a fisherman noticed something in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jackson man killed when car strikes tree, catches fire

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Jackson man died Friday when his car crashed into a tree and caught on fire, officials said. John Castle, 58, was killed when his vehicle, traveling south on M-106, left the road while attempting to pass another vehicle and struck a tree, which led to the vehicle catching fire, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

The Jackson Police Department Ask for Help Identifying Arson Suspect

The Jackson Fire Department responded to a call where the outdoor drop box outside of City Hall on West Michigan Avenue in downtown Jackson, which is owned by the city, was on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the drop box. The Jackson Police Department is...
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot and killed on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A deadly shooting captured on Facebook Live has left the Ypsilanti Township stunned. The victim had become somewhat of a local celebrity because of those live feeds. But Tuesday (June 28), it all ended abruptly and tragic. Terrell Smith was on his Facebook live talking...
YPSILANTI, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy