Law

SC’s Fetal Heartbeat Law in effect following Roe v Wade reversal

By Lexi Moore, Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday announced that the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Law is in effect as of June 27, 2022.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, Wilson explained that “the decision on legally protecting the lives of unborn babies was returned to the states, so there was no longer any basis for blocking South Carolina’s Heartbeat Law.”

SC lawmakers react to overturning of Roe V. Wade

The legislation was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster last year, but was blocked from enforcement due to litigation.

On Monday, the U.S. District Court of SC stayed the injunction that was blocking the implementation of the law.

The law makes abortion illegal after a heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks — and “requires an abortionist to give a mother the opportunity to view an ultrasound, hear her child’s heartbeat, and receive information about her child’s development.”

In cases of rape, incest, and danger to the mother’s life, the law makes exceptions so long as the fetus is fewer than 20 weeks along.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

WBTW News13

Need caregiving help? South Carolinians may face 5-year wait

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Lynda Schwanekamp tries to keep every morning the same. She cleans the bathroom. She makes sure her husband’s clothes are set out. She places his daily incontinence products in the same spot, reminds him to take his pills, and gets his Cheerios, orange juice and a banana. “Routine is my […]
HEALTH
