Local animal rescue holding dog adoption event to ease overcrowding

PITTSBURGH — Over the last few months, Animal Friends said fewer people have been adopting dogs. That’s why they are over capacity, with close to 100 dogs. Now they are holding a new event to help get the dogs into future homes.

“Right now, our kennels are beyond capacity. Pretty much every single kennel on our adoption floor and back in our holding area is filled,’ said Cody Hoellerman for Animal Friends.

During the pandemic, Animal Friends saw a spike in people adopting pets including rabbits, cats and dogs.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

However, some people have surrendered their pets because their routines are getting back to normal.

“There have definitely been some cases where folks have been returning to the office and their lifestyle has changed a little bit,” said Hoellerman.

Right now, their kennels are 50% above normal capacity for dogs, and they are relying on foster homes for extra support.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

One of the reasons why fewer people are adopting right now is due to inflation and other cost increases.

Therefore, during this event, families can name their price for adoption.

“There is obviously still going to be that financial commitment to get food, supplies, vet care, but by allowing people to name their own adoption donation, that’s one less barrier that’s in place,” said Hoellerman.

The event runs through Sunday, July 3. Animal Friends said the summer is a great time to add a pet to the family.

“When we are finalizing an adoption to make sure this isn’t just a temporary thing, a pet is a lifelong commitment. So knowing everything that goes into taking care of them, it’s critical our team educate people about,” said Hoellerman.

For more information on the adoption event, go to https://www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org/meet-animals/adopt/dogs/.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

21-year-old arrested after police officer shot in the vest, 2 others shot in Knoxville, Mount Oliver

©2022 Cox Media Group