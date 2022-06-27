ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Goldie Pearl Copple

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — Goldie Pearl Copple, 105 years of age, of Salem, Illinois and Zephyrhills, Florida passed away June 13, 2022, at Advent Healthcare, Dade City, Florida. Born June 10, 1917, in Iuka, Illinois, she was the daughter of Albert Jasper and Effie Mae (Scott) Jourdan. Funeral services will...

John “Rusty” Lockwood

John “Rusty” Lockwood, 74, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away June 27, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born November 4, 1947 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Russell and Doris Eleanor (Kuykendall) Lockwood. John married Patricia (Koy) Lockwood on March 7, 1970. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage. In addition to his beloved wife, Rusty is survived by his children, John R. Lockwood III of Woodlawn and Margaret RoseAnne Lockwood of Livingston, Montana; sisters, Linda Meadows of Boyd, Illinois and Ruth Eirhart and husband, Rick of Effingham, Illinois; mother-in-law, Mary Koy of Woodlawn; brother-in-law, Raymond Koy of Woodlawn; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alfred Koy; brothers-in-law, Tony Alan Koy and Artie Meadows; and nephew, Allen Koy. Rusty proudly served his country in the United States Army for 12 years. He was a member of Fouts Christian Church in Centralia. Rusty was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and adored him.
WOODLAWN, IL
John Clancy

John Clancy, 72, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 1:44 am June 28, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 11, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard and Joan (Moss) Clancy. John married Rose Ellen (Beecher) Clancy on March 17, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to his loving of fifty years, John is survived by daughter, Jeanette Piazza and husband, Joseph of Lake Village, Indiana; granddaughter, Michelle Stanhibel and husband, Sean; great-grandchildren, Claire and Melanie; eleven brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one brother. Mr. Clancy proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of Saint Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and the Mount Vernon American Legion Post #141. John was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Willington, Illinois.
DIX, IL
Billie Joe Keller

Born September 21, 1942, in Salem, he was the son of William Kelsie and Ruby Faye (Wimberly) Keller and they preceded him in death. A retired construction laborer, he faithfully served in the United State Army-Airborne division during the Viet Nam war. He was of the Pentecostal faith. He is...
SALEM, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 30TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 27-year-old Tre’vell Robinson of Grandview, MO was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Being a Felon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
William Robert “Bob” Southerd

William Robert “Bob” Southerd, 88, of Texico, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Nature Trails Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon. He was born on October 13, 1933, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Charles Clifford and Agnes (Rote) Southerd. He married Betty French on October 11, 1952, in Mt. Vernon, and she survives.
TEXICO, IL

