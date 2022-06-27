Writer’s ‘masterful’ obituary for her mom makes readers ‘laugh through tears’

An obituary penned by a journalist for her late mother is going viral on social media, with readers praising the writer for “masterfully” making them laugh and cry at the same time.

New York Times writer Caity Weaver , 33, composed the moving piece following the death of her beloved mom, Dr. Maureen Brennan-Weaver, on June 14 at the age of 65.

Weaver’s obituary was published in Pennsylvania’s Patriot News before it was shared by the journalist on Twitter , where it racked up more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of heartwarming responses.

“Dr. Maureen Brennan-Weaver died at home in Harrisburg on June 14th, shocking all who loved her by being ahead of schedule for the first time in her life,” the humorous opening line of the piece read.

An old photo of Brennan-Weaver with her daughter was included in the obituary, initially published in Pennsylvania’s Patriot News. @caityweaver

The obituary painted a vivid picture of Brennan-Weaver, who studied at Bryn Mawr and practiced as a podiatrist.

“She chose podiatry to have holidays off, but usually forgot to schedule them,” Weaver whimsically wrote of her mom. “[She] was treasured by patients who showered her with homemade treats she occasionally accepted as pay.”

The loving daughter continued: “She could not stop herself from buying shoes for patients if she spotted just what they needed while shopping. She categorically did not do house calls, except for patients she ‘really liked’; of these, there were so many she had to set aside whole days for house calls.”

Weaver, an only child, also paid tribute to her mom’s love of bargain hunting in a comical fashion.

“If you mentioned a thing you liked, she [Brennan-Weaver] would get you 11 when she found them at a great price,” she hilariously wrote. “She clipped coupons for diapers and left them in the grocery store baby aisle. Decades ago, she acquired a huge box of toothbrushes for pennies on the dollar and has kept her family in toothbrushes ever since.”

The daughter also described Brennan-Weaver as “riotously funny and pathologically generous,” and recalled that she had “a cackle that crashed through rooms.”

Weaver is currently a journalist at the New York Times. She is being praised for the heartwarming obituary she wrote for her mother. @caityweaver

The obituary concluded: “No amount of time with the astonishing Maureen would have been enough for her family and friends, though she gave us enough toothbrushes and memories to last several lifetimes. Oh, how we loved her!”

Readers were left overwhelmed by the touching tribute, with many strangers reaching out to share their condolences.

“What a beautiful and funny and joyous and profoundly sad obituary. Your mother sounds lovely, and I’m sorry you’ve lost her,” one wrote .

“This memorial is achingly beautiful. Thank you for bringing her to life for those who never met her,” another chimed in .

A third person responded : “This obituary made me laugh through tears. I miss her, and I don’t know her.”