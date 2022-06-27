ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin says she is AGAINST abortion even in the case of incest or rape because she is Catholic: 'I don't believe in any exception to it'

By Janon Fisher For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The View's liberal co-host, Sunny Hostin, said Monday that because of her deep Catholic faith she draws a line when it comes to her stance against abortion: She doesn't believe in any exceptions, not even rape or incest cases.

'I don't believe in abortion, at any time. I don't believe in any exception to it,' she said.

'Even incest and rape?' her stunned co-host Sarah Haines asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNFC9_0gNmCNVZ00
Sunny Hostin, 53, said she doesn't agree with a woman's right to abortion, even in cases of rape and incest

'No, I don't,' Hostin, 53, shot back. 'That's considered very radical for many people, and it's because I'm Catholic and that's my faith.'

She went on to say she doesn't agree that religious belief should have guided the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to rescind the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTcKY_0gNmCNVZ00
Hostin shocked her co-hosts on 'The View' by taking a stand against abortion, even in the case of rape and incest

'The justices - there are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith,' she said. 'This is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith. And even though I agree with [Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito] on the sanctity of life…but the fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible.'

Hostin, a lawyer by trade, was born in New York City and raised in The Bronx. She attended Catholic high school at the Dominican Academy and went to law school at Notre Dame.

Hostin is no stranger to courting controversy with her statements on the daytime chat show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pla8n_0gNmCNVZ00
Hostin, 53, sparked outrage after calling for the GOP to be abolished and called Republicans a 'party of white supremacy' and 'gun massacres.' She said: 'Get rid of Republicans, get rid of the party. Because as the party stands now, it's the party of white supremacy, it's the party of insurrectionists, the party of massacres at this point'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r03zG_0gNmCNVZ00
Hostin and co-host Joy Behar (left) strongly advocated for the temporary abolishment of the Republican Party so that more Democrats could be elected to reform gun laws. Behar told viewers they could 'can go back to [voting for Republicans] after we get gun laws' 

Earlier this month, Hostin called Republicans the 'party of white supremacy' and 'gun massacres.'

The View ladies were discussing the June 2 mass shooting at a Tulsa hospital in which four people were killed.

'Get rid of Republicans, get rid of the party,' she said. 'Because as the party stands now, it's the party of white supremacy, it's the party of insurrectionists, the party of massacres at this point. It's the party... you can't trust it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzIiA_0gNmCNVZ00
Big news: The cover of her book to be released on Sept. 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v48tR_0gNmCNVZ00
Back in the day: Hostin (seen in April 2019) is of half-Puerto Rican and half-African-American descent. She was raised by teenage parents in a housing project in the South Bronx

Hostin has not been particularly popular, especially internally.

In 2020, ABC News executive Barbara Fedida called Hostin 'low rent' among other comments made about minorities on the network, HuffPo reported.

Hostin, who is black and Latina, called the remark racist.

'I was really disappointed and saddened and hurt when I learned about the racist comments that were made, allegedly, about me, my colleagues and my dear friends,' she said.

In her autobiography, 'I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice and Living Between Worlds,' she wrote about her struggle with infertility and five miscarriages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IggWY_0gNmCNVZ00
The View host Sunny Hostin (pictured) on Monday said she is 'really disappointed and saddened' by racist remarks ABC News senior executive Barbara Fedida allegedly made about her and other black journalists at the network
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AYmy_0gNmCNVZ00
Earned it: She worked hard in school and eventually earned scholarships to college and law school eventually becoming a federal prosecutor in Washington D.C, she is seen in November

Despite her problems with childbearing, she and her husband were able to have two children.

'Our journey included bed rest, a torn placenta, five miscarriages, IVF, my son almost not making it,' she told The Grio.

She said all her heartache and pain were well worth it.

'I think you just stay the course, and know that at the end of the day that it really is the most beautiful thing you can experience in my view,' she said.

She has not always been in lockstep with Catholic doctrine, though, particularly when it comes to the LGBTQ movement.

She called out Bishop Thomas Joseph Tobin (of the Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island) earlier this month after he tweeted that Catholics should not attend Pride Month events because, 'They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.'

Hostin shot back that she would not be heeding his advice.

'This practicing Catholic will be supporting and attending LGBTQ Pride events,' she tweeted. 'And so will my Catholic children. You should be ashamed, [Bishop Thomas Joseph Tobin].'

Comments / 190

Felecia Morris
2d ago

separation of church and State...read the Constitution...also read history and its harsh effects when there was not a proper separation...distinquish between christians... there is a mark difference between Catholic vs. Protestantsprotestants fled to the New World ( USA) to rid themselves of Catholic rule.freedom of religion is a fundamental right, abrogation of that right must not be infringed upon ...

Reply(9)
42
Sad World We Are Living In
22h ago

God gives us free will to make these decisions. I personally don’t believe in abortion but it is not my place to decide or judge others for their choices. However, I also don’t believe in mandated vaccines but this doesn’t seem to the case for many pro-choice. If you believe in my body my choice it has to be standard across the board. Double standards for the left. Government needs to stay out of health decisions for people.

Reply(3)
23
protocalmemphis
2d ago

And the most abuse of children and their COVER UP in history was from Catholics so I do not care what they believe.

Reply(4)
64
Related
The Independent

YouTuber unknowingly asks former Planned Parenthood president and grandson of founder about abortion access

A YouTuber has shared the response he received after he unwittingly asked the grandson of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger for his thoughts on abortion access prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.On Thursday, Karim Jovian, a New York City-based filmmaker and influencer who goes by the username @karimjovian on TikTok, filmed himself asking New Yorkers their thoughts on abortion.In a video posted to TikTok and YouTube, the YouTuber revealed that one of the New Yorkers he approached happened to be Alexander Sanger, who has dedicated his life to continuing his grandmother’s dedication to reproductive...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Sunny Hostin
Daily Fort Worth

Teenager born as female, who transitioned to male and underwent double mastectomy before realizing that she made a huge mistake and detransitioned, speaks out to raise awareness in young people

Few weeks ago, we reported about the 23-year-old Helena, a young woman who was born as female, but had transitioned to male while she was a teenager. In the early adulthood, Helena realized she made a huge mistake when she experienced several serious health problems and decided to de-transition to what she naturally was, a female.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Abortion Law#Incest#The U S Supreme Court#Catholics#Protestants#Jewish#Lsb Supreme Court#The Dominican Academy
The Independent

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican, which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Rep. Mayra Flores admits her daughter DIDN'T notice 'shove' from Nancy Pelosi during her swearing-in ceremony but insists she was still 'disgusted' when she saw video of the incident

The newly elected Republican congresswoman who accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of shoving her daughter during a swearing-in ceremony has admitted that the girl didn't notice anything amiss at the time. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by Pelosi last Tuesday, and took to Twitter on Sunday to accuse...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Victims accuse R Kelly of ‘deplorable, inexplicable acts’ in harrowing sentencing impact statements

Victims of R. Kelly spoke out in court on Wednesday ahead of his sentencing, accusing the disgraced R&B singer of committing “deplorable, inexplicable acts” and destroying “so many people’s lives” while also demanding that the court has “your freedom taken from you.”The 55-year-old bore witness to seven different impact statements from some of his victims while awaiting his sentencing in Brooklyn federal court. After a six-week trial last year, Kelly — born Robert Sylvester Kelly — was found guilty in September 2021 of all nine counts against him and charged with racketeering and violating the Mann Act, an anti-sex trafficking...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy