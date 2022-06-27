'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin says she is AGAINST abortion even in the case of incest or rape because she is Catholic: 'I don't believe in any exception to it'
The View's liberal co-host, Sunny Hostin, said Monday that because of her deep Catholic faith she draws a line when it comes to her stance against abortion: She doesn't believe in any exceptions, not even rape or incest cases.
'I don't believe in abortion, at any time. I don't believe in any exception to it,' she said.
'Even incest and rape?' her stunned co-host Sarah Haines asked.
'No, I don't,' Hostin, 53, shot back. 'That's considered very radical for many people, and it's because I'm Catholic and that's my faith.'
She went on to say she doesn't agree that religious belief should have guided the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to rescind the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade.
'The justices - there are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith,' she said. 'This is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith. And even though I agree with [Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito] on the sanctity of life…but the fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible.'
Hostin, a lawyer by trade, was born in New York City and raised in The Bronx. She attended Catholic high school at the Dominican Academy and went to law school at Notre Dame.
Hostin is no stranger to courting controversy with her statements on the daytime chat show.
Earlier this month, Hostin called Republicans the 'party of white supremacy' and 'gun massacres.'
The View ladies were discussing the June 2 mass shooting at a Tulsa hospital in which four people were killed.
'Get rid of Republicans, get rid of the party,' she said. 'Because as the party stands now, it's the party of white supremacy, it's the party of insurrectionists, the party of massacres at this point. It's the party... you can't trust it.'
Hostin has not been particularly popular, especially internally.
In 2020, ABC News executive Barbara Fedida called Hostin 'low rent' among other comments made about minorities on the network, HuffPo reported.
Hostin, who is black and Latina, called the remark racist.
'I was really disappointed and saddened and hurt when I learned about the racist comments that were made, allegedly, about me, my colleagues and my dear friends,' she said.
In her autobiography, 'I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice and Living Between Worlds,' she wrote about her struggle with infertility and five miscarriages.
Despite her problems with childbearing, she and her husband were able to have two children.
'Our journey included bed rest, a torn placenta, five miscarriages, IVF, my son almost not making it,' she told The Grio.
She said all her heartache and pain were well worth it.
'I think you just stay the course, and know that at the end of the day that it really is the most beautiful thing you can experience in my view,' she said.
She has not always been in lockstep with Catholic doctrine, though, particularly when it comes to the LGBTQ movement.
She called out Bishop Thomas Joseph Tobin (of the Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island) earlier this month after he tweeted that Catholics should not attend Pride Month events because, 'They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.'
Hostin shot back that she would not be heeding his advice.
'This practicing Catholic will be supporting and attending LGBTQ Pride events,' she tweeted. 'And so will my Catholic children. You should be ashamed, [Bishop Thomas Joseph Tobin].'
