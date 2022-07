June 29, 2022 – The process is underway for securing new, high-quality ambulance services for the City of Decatur. Leaders from the City, both local hospitals, and other local medical providers met Tuesday to move forward with a coordinated plan for securing new ambulance services. The group has finalized an “invitation to submit proposals” for ambulance services, and will begin having discussions with regional private ambulance companies to see what is available for our community.

DECATUR CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO