Pascagoula, MS

Memorial service for fallen K9 Officer Exo will take place Friday

By Sabria Reid
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service in honor of fallen K9 Officer Exo will take place Friday, July 1st at...

www.wxxv25.com

WKRG News 5

2 more shootings Wednesday night, sixth since June 27: Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two more “shots fired” scenes Wednesday night, marking the sixth similar situation since Monday, June 27. At around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, officers responded to Texas Street and Jefferson Street after receiving a “shots fire” call, according to a department news release. Officers found […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Family seeking justice in Kevin Slater case

Twenty-three years have passed and the family of Kevin Slater is still mourning his death. To help solve this case and bring justice to their loved one, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and the family have increased the reward money to $5,000. Charnique Slater Jones sits flipping through a photo album,...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Gun fight in Orange Grove community leaves neighbors terrified

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the second day in a row, there was a gun battle in broad daylight in Mobile. People in the Orange Grove community on edge, afraid of being hit by a stray bullet. This is after a shootout between two guys leaves two houses with bullet holes.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Reward offered for informaton on 1999 cold case

A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest in a 1999 cold case. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers said in a press release that the family of Kevin Slater and its organization is offering the $5,000 reward. Slater was found shot to death in his car about...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Fourth shooting in two days, no one injured: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to a “shots fired” scene at about 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. This comes one day after officers in the Mobile Police Department responded to three similar situations in the Mobile area Monday, June 27. According to a release, officers found two “unknown […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Two die in house fire on Bell Creek Road

Two people injured in a house fire this morning on Bell Creek Road have died. Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths to WXXV. Family members at the scene told WXXV that both people had been sent to the a hospital with injuries. The home sustained damage in one...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man charged with DUI causing death

A Gulfport man has been charged with aggravated DUI causing death as a result of an April 12 crash. Wilbur Gene Barr, 50, was booked into the Harrison County jail and is held on a $250,000 bond set by Justice Judge Louise Ladner pending an initial appearance. Harrison County Sheriff...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Accused Gunman Easy to Spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You’ve heard of Dr. Seuss “Star Bellied Sneetches?” This week’s Fox10 News Fugitive Files’ suspect -an accused gunman-has stars on his face. This is 43 year old Larry Curry. You can see those stars, clearly, in his mug shot. According to Mobile Police, Curry asked a long-time friend for a ride from a convenience store. But once he got in the car, he and Curry started to argue over some “property” Curry said he wanted. The argument escalated until investigators say Curry pulled a gun, and shot the friend several times in the leg. The victim managed to get away. Curry hopped into a waiting SUV, and got away. He hasn’t been seen since.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

70-year-old arrested in Mobile for multiple felonies

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 28 after officers pulled him over on Lott Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. James Walker, 70, was pulled over on Lott Road around 4:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Walker stopped his vehicle and was arrested for charges including: […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at home with pellets, 1 charged with assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person in connection to an assault that happened at Kanode Road.  Chilton Graves, 20, was taken into custody after officers were called to Kanode Road for an assault Sunday, June 19. Officers believe Graves walked up to the victim’s home carrying what looked to be a revolver. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay man sentenced after manslaughter conviction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man who fired a shot that killed another man outside of a bar in West Mobile was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. In November 2019, Michael Beasley was shot dead while he was out celebrating his birthday with friends at Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police target gangs with Operation Echo Stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Accordding to MPD, one of the missions of Mobile Police's Operation Echo Stop is to eradicate violent crime that has been rapidly emerging in the city. Since March 2022, soon after the initial launch of Operation Echo Stop, Mobile Police have arrested 44 individuals from different gangs throughout Mobile. Unfortunately, 13 of those suspects have already bonded out and are back on the streets.
MOBILE, AL
Public Safety
wxxv25.com

Wilkes Bridge to reopen to 4 lanes next week

Good news, South Mississippi! The Wilkes Bridge will reopen to four lanes of traffic next week. Gulfport Police tweeted out that the bridge will be closed next week on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. They followed that statement by saying the closures will allow the bridge...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police charge man with shooting victim in ankle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile have arrested a man accused in a June 19 shooting that left a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the ankle. Police said that, through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Michael Bullock, 31. Today, he was taken into custody and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Coroner identifies victim in Gulfport shooting

A man killed in a shooting near Avenue C in Gulfport on Monday night has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Anthony Lavern Oatis Jr., 30, died from a single gunshot wound. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday. Gulfport Police were called to the scene just before 7...
GULFPORT, MS
AL.com

Alabama police chief: Do not arm teachers

Teachers should focus on their jobs and not be bringing guns into schools, the police chief with the Spanish Fort Police Department said this week during a unique town hall-style meeting focused on school safety. Chief John Barber, who has headed up the Eastern Shore police agency since 2020, said...
SPANISH FORT, AL
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD investigating shooting near C Avenue and 32nd Street

At 6:55 p.m., Gulfport police responded to the call of a car wreck, where it appears the driver suffered from gunshot wounds. Gulfport Fire responded on scene first and declared the victim deceased. The car hit a light pole, knocking out power. Mississippi Power has not analyzed the power outage...
GULFPORT, MS

