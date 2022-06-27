ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima men charged in what police believe was drug deal gone bad

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA — Two Lima men have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges related to the robbery and assault of another man in what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

Charles Marshall, 24, is charged with single counts of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, each with a firearm specification, in connection with the incident. Aaron Henderson, also 24, faces single counts of aggravated assault and felonious assault, each with firearm and Repeat Violent Offender specifications, and one count of having weapons under disability.

Court records show that on May 14, 2022, Lima police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Shore Drive in Lima in reference to an armed robbery. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Jay McMillen.

McMillen told police two men — a Black male, later identified as Henderson, and a White male later determined to be Marshall — approached him on the sidewalk near the North Shore Drive location.

Henderson reportedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from McMillen, who responded by saying, “Go ahead and shoot me,” according to court records. McMillen told police that at that point he was struck in the head with the pistol brandished by Henderson.

McMillen told police he believed Henderson attempted to shoot him because he heard the discharge. The assault continued, he said, when the two men kicked him multiple times before stealing his backpack and wallet, which contained approximately $200.

McMillen was treated at a local hospital and was placed in the intensive care unit with a collapsed lung, broken rib and lacerations.

A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered near the scene of the incident, along with $114 in cash.

Police said the incident is believed to have stemmed from a drug transaction gone awry.

Marshall was interviewed following the incident and initially denied any involvement. He later made comments indicating he was involved in the robbery, according to court documents, stating that Henderson had a weapon and did discharge it during the robbery, court records show.

Henderson reportedly told police the weapon fired when he punched McMillen in the face and head with the pistol.

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
