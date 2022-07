Wednesday begins the cooling trend ahead of the holiday weekend. Daytime highs will cool a few degrees each day through Monday, then another warming trend begins Tuesday. This means the holiday weekend will remain pleasant overall. By the 4th of July Monday, highs actually drop to temperatures that are cooler than normal for this time of year. That means upper 60s along the coast and upper 70s inland/mountains.

