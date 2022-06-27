ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Power’s slowly returning to downtown Denver following a massive outage

By Kyle Harris
denverite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, 8 p.m. Monday: Power has been fully restored. According to Xcel Energy, nearly 10,000 people are without power in downtown...

denverite.com

Comments / 6

 

1230 ESPN

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver?

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Will Average Denver Home Soon Cost $1 Million?

Housing costs in Denver and its suburbs have been on a spectacular rise over recent years, pricing many house hunters out of the market. According to a new study, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is now the sixth-worst among major U.S. cities for people looking to make their initial purchase of a house.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver ranks as the 16th most expensive rental market in the U.S.

Rent prices traditionally peak in the summer, but nationally, two-bedroom rent is down 2.9 percent from May to June, according to commercial real-estate site Zumper’s latest rent report. One-bedroom rent grew by .5 percent. Here in Denver, now the country’s 16th most expensive rental market, the price of a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
#Downtown Denver#Xcel Energy
CBS Denver

Denver launches new housing program for the homeless

The City of Denver launched a new program to get more people experiencing homelessness into reliable housing. Denver is among the first cities to try something like this. Grant money is helping the plan leaders think will make a difference, and it's the first city to be awarded the grant money by the Social Impact Partnership Pay for Results Act.The up to $5.5 million dollar grant combined with the success of the Denver social impact bond will help those who are in and out of the hospitals and the jail system.The at least 125 people selected for this program will...
DENVER, CO
wdayradionow.com

Passenger rebooks flight at Airport after 4 hours on phone

(Denver, CO) -- An American Airlines passenger drove 45 minutes to Denver International Airport to rebook a flight after spending four wasted hours on the phone. The Wall Street Journal reports Brian Driver needed to rebook his flight home after a business trip to Denver ended early. He told The Journal he first tried to switch his flight using American's mobile service and website but couldn't.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Carson Development to Add 1M SQFT of Retail to I-25 Corridor in Northern Colorado

Carson Development Inc., a family-owned company that specializes in multifamily and retail construction, is currently developing Ledge Rock Center, a 200-acre, master-planned, mixed-use community, on the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and State Highway 60 in Johnstown. Carson Development has hired CBRE to market the more than 1 million square feet of retail space for lease.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Bodega Denver Opening Soon in Sunnyside

"I want this to be a place where Northsiders can come in and be stoked. Like, 'This is our neighborhood, not just someone coming in and changing it,'" says Cliff Blauvelt of Bodega Denver, the new "sandwich-forward" eatery he's opening next month at 2651 West 38th Avenue. That address was...
DENVER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Eagle family reeling from June 17 wreck in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Fire At Waste Management Facility Sends Smoke Plume Up Over Denver & Littleton

Update: Englewood Trash Fire Source Of Smoke And Smell Across Denver Tuesday Morning DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to the area near Union Avenue east of Federal Boulevard for what they initially called a transformer fire. Denver Fire now says the fire occurred at a Waste Management facility. They say no one is hurt, and there is no danger to the public. (credit: CBS) Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It’s not clear what caused the fire. (credit: CBS) No other information has been confirmed.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

