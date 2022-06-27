ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk woman charged for burying stillborn faces new charges of providing abortion

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman who allegedly helped to conceal the death of a stillborn has been charged with providing an abortion for the teen mother in Nebraska.

According to court documents, Jessica Burgess, 41, of Norfolk, who was originally charged with tampering with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person, and false information, has been additionally charged on Wednesday with providing an abortion after at least 20 weeks gestation by someone other than a licensed physician.

According to court documents, the additional charges resulted from Burgess’ attempt to induce an abortion upon a 17-year-old who had been at 20 or more weeks along. She was also charged with performing the abortion without a license to do so. Nebraska law states that an abortion is not allowed 20 weeks or more after fertilization unless meeting certain exceptions.

Authorities obtained a search warrant of electronic communication of involved parties on June 16. The warrant stated that it is believed that Burgess may have given the teen pills that were intended to cause a miscarriage on April 20. The teen was believed to have prematurely given birth to the stillborn on April 22 and Burgess allegedly helped the teen take the body to a private property and bury it. It was also stated that Tanner Barnhill, 21, of Norfolk helped the two with the burial. The Norfolk Police Division began their investigation a few days later, on April 26.

Sioux Center man flown to Sioux Falls hospital after car crash

Burgess and the teen willingly showed law enforcement where the fetus was buried, according to the documents, and the exhumation process began. The examination of the body led officials to believe that Burgess and the teen had allegedly attempted to burn the body before burying it because the body had thermal injuries.

All of Burgess’s charges include prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person, providing false information, abortion after 20 weeks, and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician.

A release from the Norfolk Police Division on June 1 stated that the teen was issued citations for concealing the death of another person and false reporting. Barnhill was issued a citation for concealing the death of another person.

Burgess appeared in Madison County Court Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. There, the state entered evidence and provided testimony from a detective. Burgess was released on a personal recognizance bond of $10,000.

Comments / 4

Earl Hansen
2d ago

She should be charged for Murder, the baby was a live human until the baby became a burden or an inconvenience to someone.

2
Tim West
3d ago

How incredibly low do you have to be to do something like that. life means nothing to some. so sad.

3
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for 4th DUI after suspicious person call

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division responded to a suspicious person call early Friday morning. NPD said that around 2:51 a.m. they were called to a business in the 1000 block of S 13th Street for a suspicious person who had been sitting in a vehicle for several hours.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person taken to hospital after car crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb.-- One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision in Norfolk on Thursday morning. Around 10:20 am, a call came in for a car crash at 1300 Omaha Avenue. Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska that the cause of the crash due to a person...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woodland Park man arrested for felony assault of relative

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault complaint in Woodland Park. According to the officials, officers arrived at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk where a victim was taken on Friday. SCSO said that the male victim had been severely beaten by his relative...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cat stolen from NE Nebraska recovered by authorities in Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A family's stolen cat was found after it was missing for a month. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, a northeast Nebraska family's cat, named Katobi, was reported missing and stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood back in May. Authorities said an area college student...
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Pierce man arrested after reported shooting incident

PIERCE, Neb. -- A rural Pierce County man is facing multiple charges after an alleged incident last week. On Friday, the Pierce County Attorney's Office filed a complaint against 27-year-old Colby Huff. Authorities charged Huff with two counts of attempted assault of a police officers in the first degree, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats, tampering with evidence and false reporting.
PIERCE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

City of Norfolk requests brief refrain from fireworks usage

Due to current high fire danger conditions, Norfolk Fire and Rescue will not be issuing open burning permits and are asking residents to avoid firework usage on Thursday. The fire division has responded to multiple firework-related fires, and are asking for your cooperation. Fires caused by fireworks or any other...
NORFOLK, NE
