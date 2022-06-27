ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Short staffing limits services at Clearfield County Courthouse

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Staffing shortages are creating limited services and woes at the Clearfield County Courthouse.

A sign was displayed on the door of the courthouse Monday morning that said officials are only accepting emergencies and PFA’s. Residents could still drop off their filings to be stamped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GJKb_0gNm9zfz00
Sign posted on door of Clearfield County Courthouse on Monday, June 27.

The cause of the shortage remains unknown but the courthouse is encouraging residents to contact commissioners with any further questions.

County leaders reportedly have no comment on the situation.

