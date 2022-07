One of the best parts of summer is cooking out and having community events. Everyone enjoys a nice picnic, cooking outside, and having time to talk with their neighbors. One of the things that can make all of these better is to watch a baseball or softball game while doing so. The Magic Valley is the best at putting together community events that get the residents together, and they do so with giving back often in mind. An event taking place this weekend is a great way to start the holiday weekend, but you better bring your appetite and be ready to have fun.

BUHL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO