ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Momma raccoon moves babies after branch falls from tree during storm

KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA KPLC viewer captured the moment as a momma raccoon...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Tropical disturbance brewing south of Louisiana

TODAY’s Al Roker is tracking a tropical disturbance south of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring up to 4 inches of rain to some regions. June 28, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Raccoon#Momma#Kplc

Comments / 0

Community Policy