Apple Watch Series 8 rumored to feature new Low Power Mode

Reach your fitness goals on your Apple Watch with the AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable. It allows you to measure your fat, muscle, water levels, and more from an Apple Watch Series 3 and above. Simply open the AURA app on your smartwatch, then touch, and hold the sensors on this accessory to begin tracking. In fact, you can use the app to accurately manage your health data and track your fitness goals. Furthermore, this fitness wearable includes a Bluetooth 4.2 connection to provide a fast and reliable connection to your smartwatch while you train. Best of all, it’s pleasant to the touch and comfortable to wear during exercise. Overall, with plenty of fitness data at your disposal, you can better understand your performance and smash your goals.
Comments / 0