Apple Watch Series 8 rumored to feature new Low Power Mode

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore WWDC 2022, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported based on his own sources that Apple had been working on a new Low Power Mode for watchOS 9. However, watchOS 9 was announced with no new features in this aspect. Now Gurman is back with a related report, but this time he...

9to5mac.com

Phone Arena

Apple Watch Series 8 release date, price, features, and news

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch across the globe, and by a wide margin. Get this - in 2021 alone, Apple had a 30% share of the smartwatch market, with Samsung trailing as the second-best company with a 10% share. This is huge, and makes the upcoming Watch Series 8 that more important - and interesting.
Digital Trends

AirPods Pro back down to their lowest price of 2022 (so far)

Amazon has discounted the Apple AirPods Pro by 30%, bringing them down to $175 and saving you $75 in the process. Normally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro continue to be some of the most highly sought-after earphones right now, thanks to a wealth of great features. If you know these are the right earphones for you, hit the buy button below. Otherwise, read on while we explain why they’re worth purchasing at $75 off the usual price. As always, we can’t say how long this deal will stick around.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Plus might be the name of Apple’s brand new 6.7-inch iPhone

Apple will release four iPhone models this year, just like it did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. However, the iPhone 14 will bring a significant change when it comes to sizes. The 5.4-inch mini option is out of the picture, with Apple going for a larger 6.7-inch size to replace it. We’ve often referred to the 6.7-inch iPhone model as the iPhone 14 Max, which will be the cheaper equivalent of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But we also saw iPhone 14 Plus thrown around in more recent reports.
The Verge

Report: Apple is gearing up to launch a ‘flood’ of new devices starting this fall

Apple’s poised to release a slew of new devices between this fall and the beginning of 2023, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. What Gurman describes as a “deluge” of products will reportedly include four iPhone 14 devices, a set of new iPads, three Apple Watches, several M2 / M3-upgraded Macs, a pair of refreshed AirPods Pro buds, a new HomePod, and a spec-boosted Apple TV model.
9to5Mac

Track medications on iPhone: How the new iOS 16 feature works

The Health app gets fresh capabilities with iOS 16 that will be valuable for many users with the major new feature being the ability to track medications on iPhone (vitamins and supplements too). Read on for a look at how it works to use the iOS 16 feature. Here’s how...
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 Max vs Galaxy S22+: an even battle

September 2022 is closing in on us slowly but surely, and that’s when Apple is planning to introduce a brand new member to its iPhone family, the iPhone 14 Max. This new model would supposedly be replacing the iPhone mini, which by now is almost certainly an extinct species.
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Apple TV Features

If you’re firmly entrenched in the Apple ecosystem and are looking to cut the costly cable cord, the Apple TV is a great choice. While more expensive than other options, Apple’s streaming box brings a number of advantages to your living room. We’re highlighting some of the best...
Sam Westreich, PhD

Amazon is Literally Running Out of Workers

Three predictions for how the giant will address worker turnover, when there’s no one left to hire. “If only we could build warehouse workers out of our waste boxes!” Some Amazon exec, probably.Photo by Hello I'm Nik/Unsplash.
Apple Insider

Don't buy an Apple Watch Series 3 in 2022

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, there are plenty of reasons why you should avoid theApple Watch Series 3 and very few good reasons to actually buy one.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Apple Watch 7 Just Got Discounted to Its Lowest Price Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch 7 is the company’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and it’s just $329 right now on Amazon if you act fast. This is $70 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple Watch 7 yet (Apple.com still has it for $399+). Apple never puts its products up for sale on its own site, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount...
Gadget Flow

AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable transforms your Apple Watch into an even better health tracker

Reach your fitness goals on your Apple Watch with the AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable. It allows you to measure your fat, muscle, water levels, and more from an Apple Watch Series 3 and above. Simply open the AURA app on your smartwatch, then touch, and hold the sensors on this accessory to begin tracking. In fact, you can use the app to accurately manage your health data and track your fitness goals. Furthermore, this fitness wearable includes a Bluetooth 4.2 connection to provide a fast and reliable connection to your smartwatch while you train. Best of all, it’s pleasant to the touch and comfortable to wear during exercise. Overall, with plenty of fitness data at your disposal, you can better understand your performance and smash your goals.
