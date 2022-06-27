Apple Watch Series 8 rumored to feature new Low Power Mode

Amazon has discounted the Apple AirPods Pro by 30%, bringing them down to $175 and saving you $75 in the process. Normally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro continue to be some of the most highly sought-after earphones right now, thanks to a wealth of great features. If you know these are the right earphones for you, hit the buy button below. Otherwise, read on while we explain why they’re worth purchasing at $75 off the usual price. As always, we can’t say how long this deal will stick around.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO