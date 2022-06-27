Aussie dads could get up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave under a new plan from Anthony Albanese's government

Fathers could be given up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave before their child turns two under a new plan being weighed up by the government.

Labor is reportedly looking into allowing both parents access to the 20 weeks worth of paid parental leave.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said she supported a move that would allow more men to stay at home with their babies.

'Society has changed. A lot more men do want to play a role. And a lot of men do say they want to be the primary caregiver for some period of time,' she told The Australian.

Currently the primary care-giver in a relationship receives 18 weeks of paid leave at the minimum wage, while men typically receive just two weeks.

Georgie Dent, the executive director of families advocacy group The Parenthood said Aussie dads took less than 20 per cent of the paid parental leave that fathers around the world did.

'That is because our policy settings, aside from America, we've got the least adequate paid-parental leave scheme in the OECD,' she said.

Ms Dent said leave should be flexible and allow parents to take a month off here and there throughout the first year of their child's life.

Her association is pushing for a paid parental leave scheme of 12 months shared between the couple at a full working wage.

Ms Rishworth said parental leave needed to reflect changes in gender roles.

'I'm not going to be too prescriptive right now. I'm going to have those conversations with Australian families. I've had my own experience, where my husband took 12 months of leave himself. It was unpaid,' she said.

Amanda Rishworth (left), whose husband took 12 months of unpaid parental leave, meets with then Labor leader Anthony Albanese (centre right) and other parent Labor MPs

She called on employers, who she said were already offering more generous parental leave to keep staff, to work with the government to make sure men are encouraged to take it.

“What we really need is employers, who like to put money up for paid parental leave, how that interacts and works in with the government system,” she said.

A Workplace Gender Equality Agency survey in February showed only 12 per cent of workers who took primary carer’s leave were men and half the employers in traditionally male industries didn't offer such leave.

Economist Peter Switzer says the expanding parental leave for dads is a 'good and fair' idea but in the current business conditions many small businesses would find it too hard

Business and economics commentator Peter Switzer called Labor's proposal a 'good and fair idea' that could be a accommodated by bigger corporations.

However, he said for small business losing key staff for 20 weeks would be big hurdle in an already difficult environment and that meant this wasn't the right time to push this.

'Bigger organisations with pricing power might be happy to use better parental leave for men to attract good staff but right now smaller business operators would see this as just another new challenge to put in the “too hard” basket,' he wrote on his website.

Under the Commonwealth-funded scheme a so-called primary care giver gets 18 weeks of leave at the minimum wage and this is normally the mother with men rarely eligible unless they are in a same-sex relationship.

Fathers get two weeks of 'dad or partner pay'.

Ms Dent argued that the categories of 'primary' and 'secondary' caregiver should be done away with, which some companies have done.