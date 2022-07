A car chase Wednesday night in Cayuga County led tot arrest of an Auburn woman. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to State Route 34B in the Town of Scipio around 11:30p for reports a person driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle. After locating the vehicle, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit. Deputies called off the pursuit, deciding to follow from a distance, as not to put the child in danger.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO