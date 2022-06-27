Explosion, fire early Monday morning in Springfield under investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - A phone company is experiencing an outage in the Junction City area, according to the Central Lane 911 Communications Center. If you live in that area and are not able to reach 911 on your phone and have an emergency, and can’t dial out on your cell phone, please respond to the Junction City Fire Station at 1755 Juniper Street or Junction City Police Department at 672 Greenwood Street for help.
EUGENE, Ore. – Police are investigating a bomb threat at the downtown Lane Community College campus in Eugene. Eugene Police say they received a call for a suspicious device around 1:50 p.m. Response logs show units focusing on the area of 10th Ave. and Olive Street.
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
LCSO release – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying leads related to the theft of a full-sized truck and trailer. Sometime over the night of 06/27/22 into the morning of 06/28/22, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 blk of North Coburg Rd. The trailer contained a large volume of various animal health products when it was taken. The involved truck is possibly displaying OR Plate #F171407 or OR Plate #637KXH. The trailer may be displaying OR Plate #HV46632. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #22-3480 when calling.
An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A home is a total loss after an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed it, Eugene Springfield Fire says. Fire department officials say that at about 2 a.m. early this morning, June 27, crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at a house on Seventh Street in Springfield. The house was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, and the property was declared a complete loss. Officials say the Springfield Utility Board was contacted and shut off electricity to the building. Fire crews were able to contain the inferno after several hours and no other neighboring structures were damaged or lost, according to the fire department.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A Springfield woman has been arrested on charges that she allegedly assaulted a mentally disabled family member multiple times over a two-year period. Springfield Police say Jennifer Mast was arrested on June 15 when officers responded to an incident report at 5660 Daisy Street. Officers learned that Mast "had used a weapon multiple times to cause serious physical injury" to the family member who is "unable to speak or care for himself due to his disabilities."
On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
EUGENE, Ore. - Lane Community College said Wednesday morning that its "Downtown Campus and Titan Court are currently on lockdown due to an ongoing situation. Law enforcement personnel are on site. Please avoid the area." Eugene Police got a call at 8:13 a.m. "regarding a suicidal person that first may...
A Roseburg woman was booked into jail following a reported DUII incident early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:55 a.m. an officer stopped a pickup near the intersection of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Miguel and observed signs of impairment. The 29-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly. A juvenile child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
UPDATE (6:40pm): "Ruth Skarlatos has been located in Bandon and is safe and healthy," the Eugene Police Department reported. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police made a public appeal for help Tuesday locating a woman reported missing after "experiencing a mental health crisis brought about by a medical emergency." Police said...
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
EUGENE, Ore. - Local police officers hit the ground running Wednesday morning to support Special Olympics Oregon. Springfield Police officers ran through Springfield carrying the Olympic torch with the Flame of Hope. They ran all the way to Autzen Stadium and handed off the torch to Eugene Police officers. "It's...
EUGENE, Ore. – City staff are assessing cleanup options after vandalism at the Riverfront Park downtown and nearby steam plant. New graffiti has been seen in the park along with markings and broken glass at the steam plant. Tarps have been laid over the damaged walls. Some of the...
