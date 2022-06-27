ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Oregon Parks becoming more accessible for mobility challenged individuals

By KATU Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIGARD, Ore. — Oregon parks are adding more locations for brand-new all-terrain wheelchairs. The chairs are designed to help...

nbc16.com

nbc16.com

POINT buses adding Portland-Eugene express service

SALEM, Ore. — ODOT's POINT bus service is adding back two runs between Portland and Eugene, just in time for summer travel. Starting July 1, travelers will be able to ride buses on an express schedule, stopping only in Salem, each way. “Adding these two runs will almost bring...
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Portland's famous Salt & Straw addresses Roe v Wade decision

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s popular ice cream company Salt & Straw is voicing its concern after the overturning of Roe v Wade. “We are deeply disappointed and devastated over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. We know from experience that these types of restrictions put women’s health at great risk and we must act to protect the health and well-being of our team - and every woman in this country. As of today, Salt & Straw will reimburse travel expenses for all team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The safety of our team is, and has always been, our top priority and we remain committed to protecting their right to access the care they need.”
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Driver crashes into community pool in California

SANGER, Calif. (KMPH) — A car crashed into a community pool in California, with one person facing charges. The car plunged to the bottom of the pool at the Sanger Community Center Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Officials said there were people swimming in the pool at the time...
SANGER, CA
nbc16.com

Wildfire burns 42,000 acres near the Idaho/Oregon border near Vale

VALE, Ore. (CBS2) — A grass fire has burned an estimated 42,000 acres near the Idaho/Oregon border, the Bureau of Land Management reports. The Willowcreek Fire started Wednesday night, and Interstate-84 was initially closed due to the smoke. The fire is about 45 percent contained and due to lighter winds, the fire is not expected to spread as much as it did Tuesday.
VALE, OR
nbc16.com

As summer heats up, OSHA smoke rules begin for Oregon workers

EUGENE, Ore. — As the summer heats up, a new set of OSHA smoke rules are about to kick in for Oregon workers. Wildfire season is as well. And if you normally work outside, OSHA wants you to remember smoke rules that involve:. requiring employers to perform an exposure...
OREGON STATE
#The American Legion Post
nbc16.com

'It should be an exceptional ocean salmon season this year'

EUGENE, Ore. - It's finally summer in western Oregon, and if you're getting ready to cast your lines for salmon, you're in luck. This spring's late rain kept local reservoirs full, cool, and full of fish. "We expect the pre-spawning mortality rate to be quite a bit lower than we...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Foster child missing, police searching Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help find 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon. Cannon is a foster child and went missing on May 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, basketball shorts, and Nike slip-on shoes. Officials believe...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Health experts sound the alarm on teen fentanyl use

PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon Health and Sciences University hosted a panel of experts sounding the alarm tonight on the dangers of fentanyl and the impacts it's having on teenagers throughout the state. Fentanyl has exacerbated substance use and changed the drug market because it's cheaper, has a higher potency, it's...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Mt. Angel mayor, longtime community leader Don Fleck dies

MT. ANGEL, Ore. — The mayor of Mt. Angel, Don Fleck, died at his home on Sunday of natural causes. He had been the mayor for the past year-and-a-half, and also served two terms as city councilor in recent years. He was also the former Mt. Angel Fire Chief...
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
nbc16.com

Death toll rises to 4 after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (KRCG) — The death toll has risen to four people after an Amtrak train derailed Monday in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B tweeted Tuesday that four people have now died. Previous reports on Monday said three people had died. A statement from Amtrak said...
MENDON, MO
nbc16.com

New Tennessee law to protect police dogs will soon go into effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A law that will take effect Friday will protect police dogs by cracking down on individuals who harm K-9s. Joker's Law strengthens penalties for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in the state. Offenders will now be charged with a Class B felony.
NASHVILLE, TN
nbc16.com

Phone scammers impersonating police, court officials

PORTLAND, Ore. — Scammers are targeting residents of Oregon and Washington, this time posing as a Portland Police Lieutenant, and an employee of the Clark County Superior Court. Portland Police say citizens have been receiving calls from someone pretending to be Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard. The callers are told they...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

6-week abortion ban now in effect across Tennessee

A federal court on Tuesday allowed Tennessee's "Heartbeat Law" to go into effect, meaning the state can ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican, filed a motion on Friday to lift a stay on the six-week abortion ban. On Tuesday, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an injunction that blocks the law.
TENNESSEE STATE

