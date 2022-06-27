Candidates, election offices prepare for runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina primary runoff elections are happening Tuesday, June 28th, and candidates along with local and state elections offices are preparing.

Runoff races take place when no candidate gets a majority vote which is 50% plus one. The top two candidates in a race qualify for a runoff.

Statewide the runoff races include:

U.S. Senate – Democratic (Catherine Fleming Bruce, Krystle Matthews)

State Superintendent of Education – Republican (Kathy Maness, Ellen Weaver)

Across the Lowcountry, runoff races include:

Berkeley

State House District 101 – Democratic (Roger Kirby, Cezar McKnight)

County Council District 6 – Republican (Robert Jeffcoat, Marshall West)

Colleton

County Council At-Large – Democratic

Williamsburg

State House District 101 – Democratic (Roger Kirby, Cezar McKnight)

Candidates are working to do some last minute campaigning and rallying ahead of Tuesday’s runoff.

“I feel really strong. We’ve been continuing our outreach,” said Catherine Fleming Bruce.

“The energy on the ground is extraordinary. Our phone has not stopped ringing for the last two weeks,”said Ellen Weaver.

Weaver rallied with U.S. Senator Tim Scott in Summerville on Monday who has placed his support behind her.

Some of these races were very close in the June 14th primary election, the Democratic State House District 101 had a difference of only seven votes, magnifying the importance of voter turnout.

That’s why candidates and election leaders are encouraging people to get to the polls to determine which candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election.

“So we had 3 days of early voting and the turnout was very light compared to the first day of the primary election,” said Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

He says he anticipates about half of the people who voted in the primary will vote in the runoff. 17% of eligible South Carolinians voted in the primary.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday June 28th. To see a sample ballot, check your polling location and more, head to SCVotes.gov.

