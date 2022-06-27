ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Youth basketball camp underway at Millsaps

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llbQV_0gNm6Gvv00

JACKSON, Miss ( WJTV ) – A youth basketball camp held by Millsaps women’s basketball coaches, assistants, and college players started on Monday.

The camp will be held from Monday, June 27 until Thursday, June 30. This camp is open to boys and girls ages five to 13.

9th annual ‘I Have a Dream’ Sports Camp held in Jackson

Leaders of the Millsaps women’s basketball team wanted to provide a positive environment for campers to help them develop better skills to become a better player. The camp also helps participants to enhance their desires and appreciation for the sport.

The team will demonstrate the following skills this week: Shooting, Rebounding, Footwork and Agility, Individual and Team Offense and Defense, Passing and Catching, and Ball Handling.

Head women’s basketball coach Justin LeBlanc said they have two different sessions for camp; one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning sessions will consist of focusing on skill and development. The afternoon sessions will focus on speed and agility work.

“I’m excited for this as this is something we been working towards, especially considering we have our head strength and conditioning coach with us this year,” said LeBlanc.

This camp is held from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for full time campers and 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for half-day campers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson State’s AD wins Athletic Director of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State’s athletic director has won Athletic Director of the Year. The National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA) named Ashley Robinson this year’s winner. Robinson led several athletic programs to SWAC titles this year, but maybe his greatest achievement is the hiring of Deion Sanders who put JSU football […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

M-Braves lose 7-6 to Biloxi Shuckers

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 7-6 against the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday, June 29 at MGM Park. The M-Braves scored in the opening frame. CJ Alexander hit a two-run homer to right field to give the M-Braves a 2-0 lead. The Shuckers scored three runs in the first to retake the […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

MRA Track Star Wins MS Gatorade Girls Player of the Year

MADISON, Miss (WJTV)- For the second straight year Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s Kennedi Sanders has won Mississippi Gatorade Girls Track Player of the Year. Sanders is one of the best sprinters in the country winning numerous state titles during her 4 years at MRA. Sanders will run at LSU next year.
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
College Basketball
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Jackson, MS
Basketball
WJTV 12

Hinds CC Jackson campus hosting Summerfest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students who are interested in attending Hinds Community College’s Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center (JATC) and currently enrolled minority male students can attend the JATC Summerfest on July 20. Students can apply to attend Hinds, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, register for classes, tour the campus, enjoy fun, games and […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millsaps#Agility#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosts golf tournament

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted a golf tournament for neighbors and participants to enjoy. The tournament took place at the Lake Caroline Golf Club in Madison on Thursday. “We’ve had a great time, and the weather is holding off. Players were able to get out there and not have […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Dash ‘N Splash 5K and Fun Run to be held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Dash ‘N Splash 5K and Fun Run will be held in Ridgeland on Saturday, July 2. The event will be held in support of the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi and the United Spinal Association Mississippi Chapter. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. at Old Trace Park. Following the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Emmie Perkins named Miss Mississippi 2022

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmie Perkins, of Hattiesburg, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2022. She was selected from a field of 31 young women in the Annual Miss Mississippi Competition held in Vicksburg. Perkins will represent the state in the Miss America pageant, which is the largest scholarship organization for women in the world. More than […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Interim president of USM set to start July 16

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An interim president of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has been named after current president, Dr. Rodney Bennett, announced that he would step down from his position prior to the end of his contract. During a meeting in Jackson in June, the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Jackson State leaders react to P. Diddy’s $1M pledge

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders and students of Jackson State University (JSU) reacted to Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ $1 million pledge to the university during Sunday night’s BET Awards. Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Soon after receiving the award, he acknowledged two HBCUs, Howard State University and Jackson State […]
JACKSON, MS
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Miss Black Mississippi Winners’ Pageant Journeys Unapologetically Defy Odds, Stereotypes

The clock reads 11:59 p.m. on a Saturday in December 2021, and voters have less than a minute to finish casting their ballots for the next Miss Black Mississippi USA pageant. Inside her apartment in Jackson with her mother at her side, Brianna McField enters last-minute votes on her phone, her fingers moving swiftly and efficiently as midnight approaches. Her friends have been calling her to assure her that they are casting votes as well.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New Horizon hosts job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – New Horizon Church International and the Workforce Development Guide hosted a job fair on Tuesday, June 28. Leaders said they wanted to host the event to raise awareness about more job and school resources to the community. The event featured five local colleges and universities and ten local businesses. Karen Stuckey, […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Fourth of July events plenty throughout county this year

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, multiple cities in Madison County are prepping to celebrate the nation’s birth with family-friendly events filled with food, activities, and fireworks. Here are upcoming July 4 events in Madison County:. Madison. The City of Madison is holding their annual fireworks...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ride to Remember honors late Sheriff Lee Vance

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the family of late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance gathered for a ceremony to honor his service to the county. City and state leaders paused on a time well-spent. “One of the most important things I saw in him was he has a heart for people that trained […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

P. Diddy pledges $1M to Jackson State at BET Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sean “P. Diddy” Combs pledged $1 million each to both Jackson State University (JSU) and Howard University during the BET Awards. HBCU Sports reported he made the pledge to the HBCUs after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the website, Combs was a student at Howard before becoming an artist […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Medical airplane hit by bullet at Hawkins Field in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Changes will be made by officials at Hawkins Field Airport in Jackson after an aircraft was struck and damaged by a bullet on Monday, June 27. “A random shot was fired from about 700 feet that way on the eastern boundary of Hawkins Field, and the trajectory hit this airplane on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy