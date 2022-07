GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Garner wants the public to provide their feedback on a new pedestrian plan that will include more sidewalks for the town. The Town of Garner was given a grant from the NCDOT that will go toward the completion of a pedestrian plan, it announced. The planning process began earlier this spring and is expected to continue through the spring of 2022.

