ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Frontline Fightback - Series 2: Episode 1

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung mum Courtney Slater is dragged screaming from...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Nighthawk' metal detectorist sought after abbey damage

A police investigation was launched after a metal detectorist was believed to have been spotted at Roche Abbey in Rotherham. Holes appeared in the site's lawn between 3 and 4 June. Using a metal detector at the protected site is illegal, South Yorkshire Police said. Witnesses are encouraged to speak...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hunt for armed men who burst into Merseyside pub

Police are searching for three armed men who burst into a Merseyside pub wearing balaclavas. The men entered Arrowe Park Hotel in Woodchurch shortly before 18:00 BST on Monday saying they were looking for someone, Merseyside Police said. They quickly searched the premises in Arrowe Park Road before leaving and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontline#Mobile Phone
BBC

Paddy Power beheading: Coroner highlights authority 'failures'

The death of a man who was decapitated in a betting shop "would not have occurred" if his attacker had been referred to mental health services the month before, a coroner has concluded. Khalid Yousef, 28, was killed by Hassan Mustafa at Paddy Power in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 4 January...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gimp Man is BACK: Latex-clad weirdo terrifies 19-year-old teaching assistant and her boyfriend in late night Somerset village encounter

A latex-clad weirdo terrified a 19-year-old and her boyfriend in a late night encounter in their Somerset village, prompting fears that 'Gimp Man' is back. Kiera Elston was walking home in the village of Yatton at around 1am on Sunday, June 26, when her boyfriend Lewis Webb noticed a masked man dressed in a gimp suit in the road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man murdered teens who chased him in Brentwood, court told

A man stabbed two teenagers to death and injured a boy after he was chased into a car park, a jury heard. Frankie Watson, 20, is on trial accused of killing Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater, both 16, and injuring another boy in Brentwood, Essex in October. Mr Watson, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for abuse of three girls

A paedophile who sexually abused three girls has been jailed for seven years. Derbyshire Police said one of Michael McCafferty's victims was less than five years old when the offending began in the 1990s. The 74-year-old, of Church Lane in Selston, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of four counts of indecent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Antisemitic pamphlets in corn-filled baggies discovered in front of Parkland homes

FORT LAUDERDALE - Bizarre messages of hate were discovered Tuesday morning outside several Parkland homes. Around noon on Tuesday, a resident contacted the Broward Sheriff's Office and told them earlier in the morning she found a baggie containing an antisemitic pamphlet and corn kernels on the driveway of her home in the 6700 block of NW 63rd Way. Deputies found baggies with similar hate speech directed at people of the Jewish faith were left at several other homes in the neighborhood. The pamphlets referenced gun control and immigration and showed the faces of prominent politicians with the Star of David on their foreheads. There sheriff's office Threat Management Unit is now trying to determine who left the bags. This incident was similar to what happened on the same day in North Miami Beach where little baggies filled with corn and messages ranting about child grooming, Disney, and the Jewish community were found in several neighborhoods.
PARKLAND, FL
BBC

Assaulted Hampshire police officer finds angry parking note

A police officer who parked hastily to chase two men wanted after an assault and was then attacked himself, returned to find an "angered resident" had pinned a note to his vehicle. The note, written on kitchen roll paper, was left on the police car on a side street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jury told of claim Fred West ‘responsible’ for death of wife found in cesspit

A “gentleman farmer” accused of murdering and dumping his “prim and proper” wife in a septic tank in 1982 claimed Fred West “was responsible” for killing his spouse, a court heard.Retired David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by allegedly disposing of his wife Brenda Venables, shortly after rekindling a “long-standing affair”.The remains of Mrs Venables, 48, were found in the underground cesspit at the former marital home, Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 2019.Worcester Crown Court has previously heard Venables, then 49, rekindled a “longstanding” affair he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Letchworth dog attack: Girl, 13, needs reconstructive surgery

A 13-year-old girl will need reconstructive surgery after she was bitten in the face by a dog. It happened in a field between Webb Close and Kyrkeby in Letchworth on Sunday, at about 15:00 BST, Hertfordshire Police said. The teenager was bitten on the nose by a black Staffordshire bull...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Frantisek Olah: Two women charged in murder probe

Two women have been charged following the death of a man who was found seriously injured in a house. Frantisek Olah, 31, was found at the property in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on 22 May. Kaysha Saunders, 18, of Highfield Chase, Basingstoke, and Kelsea Byrne, 18, of Warwick Road, have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy