MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As ongoing testing of the Madison Beltline Flex Lane project is underway, drivers may see crews out on the roadway this week and into next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded motorists that tests of Lane Control Signs is an ongoing process to make sure everything is working correctly. The Flex Lane is not operational yet, though.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO