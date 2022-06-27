ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Stone Arch Bridge shooting victim was struck by stray bullet leaving a wedding party

fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man seriously hurt in a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis was an...

www.fox9.com

valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
kfgo.com

Shooting in suburban St. Paul movie theater Tuesday

OAKDALE, Minn. — Police in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot inside Marcus Cinema there Tuesday evening. When police arrived, the victim was found in one of theaters with gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter had reportedly fled the theater prior to...
OAKDALE, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Tyler, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

Police Actively Searching For ‘Playboy Bandit’ Here In Minnesota

He's wanted for breaking, entering, and burglarizing a Minnesota business, but he got his name thanks to his choice of attire while committing those crimes. Trying to stand out in today's crowded society is the goal of many celebrities, influencers, and just about every brand out there today. It's NOT the goal, though, of someone who's going to break into a business to burglarize it and cause damage. Or, you would think it probably wouldn't be the goal of a burglar, right?
LAKEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Shooting leaves 1 man dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An afternoon shooting in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood has left one man dead and officers searching for the suspect, police say. Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the shooting at a building near Stevens Avenue and East 26th Street. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot and seriously injured. Despite efforts from police and medics to save his life, the victim died shortly after at the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary under investigation for neglect

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For years in the south metro, the Peace Bunny Cottage has been touted as an oasis of beautiful bunnies. The owners even appeared on NBC’s Today Show and in People Magazine with their remarkable story of an operation all started by a then 8-year-old boy.
SAVAGE, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Garage Burglaries at East-Metro Apartment Buildings

A career criminal with 15 prior felony convictions was given a five-year jail term on Tuesday for the seven burglaries she carried out last year across Ramsey County. Daniel Thomas Labarre, 34, of St. Paul, and the prosecution reached a plea deal in April. The prosecution agreed to drop six other charges and not pursue an aggravating durational departure from the statutory 10-year maximum sentence in return for the defendant pleading guilty to seven counts of second-degree burglary.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

42-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on I-494 in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Shakopee motorcyclist died Wednesday after he lost control of his bike in traffic on I-494 near Highway 77 in Richfield, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol said the 42-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on I-494 when traffic started to slow down. The motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
RICHFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed after being run over by horses and carriage in central Minnesota

(Saint Cloud, MN) -- Authorities say a 44-year-old man from Isanti is dead after being run over by one of his horses during an event Sunday at the Saint Cloud Municipal Athletic Center. The man had brought his Clydesdales and a carriage to offer rides in the parking lot, but lost control of the horses while he was walking them on a lead. They continued running with the man’s five-year-old son in the carriage but were stopped when it got caught in a tree. The victim died at Saint Cloud Hospital.
CBS Minnesota

Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS -- New video has been released of a violent attack and carjacking, and the suspect now faces federal charges.The criminal complaint describes what investigators have also gleaned from surveillance video from outside a northeast Minneapolis restaurant.Investigators say on June 9, 18-year-old Shamir Black, of Minneapolis, pistol-whipped a woman who refused to turn over her car keys. This happened along the 2500 block of Marshall Street Northeast.Several bystanders tried to step in, but Black crashed the car then ran off through a nearby park. He had left his belongings behind, the complaint says.Investigators say the gun Black used was stolen from a home in Prior Lake. The complaint says that there is video on his social media account showing him holding the same firearm.He now faces four weapons and assault charges, all felony level.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Kubota Machine Adventures at Mall of America

The Crayola Experience at Mall of America in Bloomington is hosting the Kubota Machine Adventures for an immersive machine-themed takeover combined with art on June 30. The one-day parking lot event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, which is a kickoff to the Kubota Machine Adventures inside the Mall of America. The indoor event runs now through July 21.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed in I-494 in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. – A Shakopee man is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on a Twin Cities freeway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the 42-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 494 in Richfield when traffic slowed, and he lost control near Highway 77.The identity of the victim has not been released.
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Police searching for fire SUV stolen in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are asking for the public's help finding an SUV belonging to the Minneapolis Fire Department that was stolen in the city. According to a Facebook post by the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called out Monday afternoon for the report of a Ford Explorer owned by the Minneapolis Fire Department that was being broken into. When police pulled up to the scene, officers say two people drove away in the Explorer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Years-long backlog for tree stump removal in Twin Cities

If you've had a tree removed in Minneapolis or St. Paul for emerald ash borer recently, it may be years until the city will come remove the stump due to a years-long backlog for stump removal in the Twin Cities. In Minneapolis, the wait is 3-4 years and in St. Paul it's 3-5 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

