Alert: Federal court: South Carolina abortion law can go into effect; state can restrict procedure around 6 weeks of pregnancy

In a highly anticipated but not unexpected 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled on June 30, 2022, that the Obama adminstration’s Clean Power Plan exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority under the Clean Air Act. The ruling doesn’t take away the EPA’s power to regulate carbon emissions from power plants, but it makes federal action harder by requiring the agency to show that Congress has charged it to act – in an area where Congress has consistently failed to act. The Clean Power Plan, the policy at the heart of the ruling, never took effect because the court blocked it...

NEW HAVEN, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO