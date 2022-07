AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pondaseta Brewing Co. is celebrating America well ahead of the 4th of July with their Freedom Friday event on July 1st. This will include the brewery opening at 9 a.m. for breakfast and beer, along with two beer releases on that day including the “Cherry Pie’d” sour that’s available on draft and in 4-packs to go and “If Only We Could Fly” which is a barrel aged stout finished with cherries and is available on draft and in 500ml bottles to go.

