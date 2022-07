Taxpayers in Maine will now be forced to support private schools that explicitly teach religion. At issue in Carson v. Makin was a state law requiring local communities to educate children in extremely rural communities that cannot support their own public high schools. It requires these communities to address the shortage in one of two ways: to contract with the closest public schools, or to pay private schools to educate children so long as the institution is a "nonsectarian school in accordance with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution."

