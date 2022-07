Former Hopkinsville High School Principal John Gunn has a new job — superintendent of schools for the McCreary County school district. Gunn was hired by the McCreary County School board on a unanimous vote at its May 26 meeting. He received a four-year contract at a salary of $125,000 per year with a $150 cell phone allowance. The district will pay 50% of Dr. Gunn’s retirement contribution, and the district will make available a vehicle for Mr. Gunn to use for outside district travel.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO