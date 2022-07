The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a quality weather weekend, which continued into the week. They are starting to see more fluke on both the full and half day trips, including a 10-pound doormat on last Sunday’s trip. Along with the fluke, most anglers are seeing limits of big sea bass. The current new moon cycle should help provide plenty of drift over the holiday weekend, so be sure to book a trip asap!

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 HOURS AGO