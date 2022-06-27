ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's New on Disney+ in July 2022

By Nate Richard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are plenty of titles that have debuted or are set to debut on Disney+ this summer including Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel, Andor, and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, July looks to be a slower month for the popular streaming service, at least as of now....





10 Underrated Vampire Movies of the Twentieth Century (and Where to Stream Them)

Vampires are easily one of the most well-known monsters of genre fiction, and they have long since escaped their status as strictly horror-themed. Over the many decades, they've delved into realms like historical fiction, romance, and comedy, and as far as where they might yet go, the (night) sky is the limit.


'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 9 Review: An Ode to 'Alien'

The ninth episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds serves as a heart-pounding homage to the sci-fi horror classic Alien, while also handling the loss of a beloved crew member. Season 1 Episode 9, "All Those Who Wander," opens with a cheery graduation ceremony for Cadet Uhura (Celia Gooding), as well as a couple of very obvious red-shirts, despite their science and command uniforms. Uhura is currently still determined to leave Starfleet and continue exploring her own path, insisting that she hates goodbyes. Though she seems set in her decision, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Helmsman Ortegas (Melissa Navia) make it known that she'll always have a place on the Enterprise.


10 Musical TV Shows To Watch If You Like 'Queens'

Musical television shows are hugely entertaining with addictive songs and complex dance choreography. But recording new music and rehearsing for these sequences take a lot of time, effort, and money, making these shows even more special when everything comes together. Queens is one of the newest musical shows to hit...


‘The Boys’ Season 4 Starts Filming Soon, Reveals Karl Urban [Exclusive]

We’ve barely recovered from Herogasm and Season 3 of The Boys still has two more episodes to air, but star Karl Urban has already revealed that The Boys Season 4 is set to start shooting soon. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for Netflix’s animated film The Sea Beast, Urban shared when The Boys will be getting back together:


'Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

The sequel series for Who's The Boss? has finally found a home with Amazon Freevee! Based on the hit 80s sitcom that brought us the Bower family and the Micelli family's delightful comedy and dynamic, the sequel series is set to bring to life Tony Micelli's (Tony Danza) relationship with his daughter and is being written and executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.


'Death in Paradise' Spin-Off 'Beyond Paradise' Confirmed With Kris Marshall Returning

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.


'Umbrella Academy' Season 3: What is Going On With the Hotel Obsidian?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy. From the Eagles’ “Hotel California” to The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, our collective imagination is full of mysterious hotels that seem to function almost like liminal spaces. These eerily charming inns offer guests comfortable accommodations and some much-needed relaxation, but they also harbor secrets the human mind isn’t prepared to understand. The newest addition to this ever-growing list of creepy hotels is The Umbrella Academy’s Hotel Obsidian, the main location of the Netflix’s series third season. A past-its-prime fancy establishment that accepts guests of all kinds, the Obsidian has a complicated and shady history. But exactly makes this quaint art deco building so extraordinary?


What Makes ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’s Pauline Phoenix a Horrifying Villain

Netflix’s new animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park is at times lighthearted and at others delightfully dark. The show follows two new employees, Barney (Zach Barack) and Norma (Kody Kavitha), who begin working at the Dead End attraction at Phoenix Parks, an amusement park created by actress Pauline Phoenix (Clinton Leupp). The two newbies are quickly swept into the paranormal mysteries that plague the park. As Barney and Norma work with a demon named Courtney (Emily Osment), who’s bound to the park, they start to unravel how Phoenix Parks and its owner may not be what it seems. The show isn’t afraid of its own spookiness and as the story unfolds Barney, Norma, and the audience start to see just how horrifying Phoenix Parks truly is.


'Annihilation' Explained: Unpacking Alex Garland's Brilliant, Trippy Sci-Fi Horror Film

Movies are not mystery boxes. There is no “answer” because art isn’t a game or a puzzle to be solved. It’s subjective, so it’s open to interpretation. Great art invites interpretation, not by being needlessly obtuse, but by encouraging the viewers to explore certain ideas and concepts that are presented in a unique way. Alex Garland’s new sci-fi film, Annihilation, is great art. It’s also a movie that’s bound to frustrate and infuriate some viewers who believed they were getting a sci-fi action movie and instead got Tessa Thompson sprouting leaves and people getting attacked by a bear with human screams. It’s horrifying, but in a specific way. However, like last year’s mother!, Annihilation exists largely in the realm of metaphor. It’s meant to put you in the same dreamlike state of the characters, offering explanations for what’s happening, but also never announcing its themes as it tries to weave subtext into the text.


18 Wild Small-Town Supernatural Series like 'Stranger Things' to Watch Next

The summer has arrived with a heatwave of Demogorgons, crime-fighting teens, and unfortunate 80s hairdos. Hawkins, Indiana has turned upside down, and the crash course in monster fighting is officially in session. Stranger Things Season 4 part 2 is now available to watch on Netflix, and after nearly three years we are finally back in the strange little town where paranormal entities live amongst the rose bushes and white picket fences. The mega-hit Netflix original series unlocked the formula to create the ultimate, bulletproof supernatural series steeped in small-town mystery, magic, and 80s nostalgia, and it's hard to believe the end is here.
BGR.com

Netflix just released a new reality show that actually might not be awful

Notwithstanding some of the recent bad press around Netflix these days — including a dropoff in subscribers that’s led to corresponding waves of layoffs at the streamer — the company is still investing in and adding new titles all the time to its bulging library of content. One of the newest additions is Pirate Gold of Adak Island, an 8-episode reality documentary series that’s now streaming on the platform.


How 'Ms. Marvel's Comedy Offers a Relatable Look at the MCU's First Muslim Superhero

Even before the series made the divisive decision of changing the powers of its titular superhero, Ms. Marvel had a lot to prove. The Bisha K. Ali series introduces the first Muslim character in the MCU and that too in the form of a 16 year old boisterous fan girl from Jersey. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is far from the stereotypical white lead male character we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in MCU projects. Kamala’s Pakistani origin and Islamic faith are front and center in the Disney+ series in a way we’ve never seen before. While representation and diversity should be the cornerstone of any franchise, incorporating it organically makes all the difference in how it is perceived by the masses.


7 Best Comedy Series to Watch Starring ‘SNL’ Alumni

NBC’s Saturday Night Live is an American comedy institution that sets its cast members up for bigger and better things once they’ve made it on SNL. The show’s talent is obvious when the alumni are no longer restricted by the conventions of the tight sketch format of live television and can flex their comedic muscles in a more expanded and longer-form TV series.


'The Boys': How the Herogasm Episode Finally Freed Starlight

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3. The Boys' most recent installment was highly anticipated for its depiction of Herogasm, but there was a lot more going on in the episode than a supe orgy. The episode served as a platform for one particular character to rise above the ashes and free herself.


10 Movies like 'The Black Phone' to Watch Next For More Haunting Horror Stories

Ethan Hawke is no stranger to horror movies, from The Purge to Sinister, and now he’s brought his A-game for another terrifying movie, The Black Phone. Directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), this movie is an adaptation of a short story written by Joe Hill. Derrickson co-wrote the adapted screenplay with C. Robert Cargill (Sinister) and the two of them produced the film alongside Jason Blum.


'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finally Had Ben Say the Thing

From the moment Disney+ announced Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars fans knew they should expect a nod to Ewan McGregor’s most famous line as the titular Jedi Master. There just couldn’t be a Obi-Wan series without McGregor saying “Hello there!,” the sentence he used to greet General Grievous in one of the most brutal duels of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. The sentence is a nod to the way Alec Guinness’ version of Obi-Wan greeted R2-D2 in A New Hope, but it wasn’t until the prequel trilogy that the line became almost a passcode into the Star Wars club. There are thousands of memes, gifs, and funny videos inspired by the moment, so much that the line transcended Star Wars to become a joke that permeates popular online culture.


'Westworld's Lana Del Rey Cover Works Perfectly With Christina's Introduction

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of Westworld.With its fourth season premiere, Westworld once again reinvents itself. With a seven-year time jump and several new characters, Season 4 shakes up what audiences have come to know from the show and requires viewers to reorient themselves to new locations and mysteries. No element of the premiere requires more reorientation than adjusting to Evan Rachel Wood’s new character, Christina. After playing the iconic, robotic host Dolores for three seasons, Wood is reintroduced as Christina, a (seemingly) human video game story writer at Olympiad Entertainment. Christina is positioned as one of the season’s new principal characters alongside fan-favorite Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), Season 3 lead Caleb (Aaron Paul), and the host copy of the villainous William (Ed Harris). The season premiere ends with Christina standing on her balcony, recording a pitch idea for a new story. As she dictates her thoughts, an instrumental cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games” plays on the soundtrack. Like all great Westworld covers, the inclusion of this song is layered with meaning. Most significantly, “Video Games” is the perfect complement to introduce viewers to the thematic resonance of Wood’s new character.


The Best Fantasy Shows on Hulu Right Now

In the mood to binge-watch some magic and adventure? Want to be transported to a whole new world? A good fantasy series can help you do just that. Whether it's monsters or magicians you're after, werewolves or witches, Hulu's library covers all that and more. Can't find what you're looking...


First 'Ivy & Bean' Images Are Here to Make Your Day Better

It’s time to stop everything you are doing and check out the adorable first-look photos that Netflix released from their upcoming series of films Ivy & Bean. The streamer also took the opportunity to announce that the first movie from the slate that is being produced hits the platform in early September. The story centers around two girls who never expected to be friends. However, the more time they spend together, the more they learn that seemingly different people can become the best of pals.
