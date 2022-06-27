What's New on Disney+ in July 2022

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of Westworld.With its fourth season premiere, Westworld once again reinvents itself. With a seven-year time jump and several new characters, Season 4 shakes up what audiences have come to know from the show and requires viewers to reorient themselves to new locations and mysteries. No element of the premiere requires more reorientation than adjusting to Evan Rachel Wood’s new character, Christina. After playing the iconic, robotic host Dolores for three seasons, Wood is reintroduced as Christina, a (seemingly) human video game story writer at Olympiad Entertainment. Christina is positioned as one of the season’s new principal characters alongside fan-favorite Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), Season 3 lead Caleb (Aaron Paul), and the host copy of the villainous William (Ed Harris). The season premiere ends with Christina standing on her balcony, recording a pitch idea for a new story. As she dictates her thoughts, an instrumental cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games” plays on the soundtrack. Like all great Westworld covers, the inclusion of this song is layered with meaning. Most significantly, “Video Games” is the perfect complement to introduce viewers to the thematic resonance of Wood’s new character.

