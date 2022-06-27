Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash remembered by colleagues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Vanderbilt professor killed in a Vietnam-era helicopter crash is being remembered by colleagues for his sense of humor and work ethic.

Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin was one of six people killed in the crash in Logan, West Virginia.

Warren was an associate professor of electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University where he dedicated his talent and skills for decades.

“It, of course, was completely out of the blue and an incredible shock to everyone,” said Ron Schrimpf, Orrin Henry Ingram Professor of Engineering at Vanderbilt University.

The news that Warren was killed on an annual trip is still hard to fathom for his colleagues.

“He was an amazingly talented guy. He knew a lot about a lot of different things so he contributed to a multitude of our programs here and was really considered one of the top experts in the country in the particular area he worked in,” Schrimpf explained.

He describes Warren as a complex man with a love for difficult, technical work and a dry sense of humor behind it.

“There was always more going on in our attractions to him than we would expect on our normal every day,” he said.

Schrimpf has known Warren since he was a student at Vanderbilt in the late 90s. Warren began his employment at the university nearly two decades ago, where his work will continue to live on for generations to come.

“It’s still hard to get used to the idea that we are not going to be able to talk to him anymore, so we will see how we go forward from there but he meant a lot to us and we had known him for so many years and he was such a central part of our group and our team that we are all struggling with it,” said Schrimpf.

University officials sent an email to the Vanderbilt community calling the news devastating while offering resources for support.

Warren was also a flight instructor at Wingman Flight Academy in Dickson. Toby Rice, Warren’s trainer and the owner of the academy, said Warren was a fantastic pilot and instructor.

“Even after we finished his training as a flight instructor, he would call me with questions on how to deal with problems that his students were facing. He was more concerned about his students’ success than he was his pride in asking questions. I respected him highly because of that,” Rice told News 2.

He went on to say the two were good friends that would fly rental airplanes just for fun, adding that Warren was also very generous allowing him to fly his personal airplane any time.

Warren’s love for flying was felt by colleagues at Vanderbilt as well.

“He talked about it a lot and really loved to fly. As much as he was engaged in his work, his real passion seemed to be the flying aspect of it and he took it very seriously just like he did his work here. He was very attentive to detail, very careful in everything he did here technically and he seemed to bring that same attitude towards his passion for flight,” said Schrimpf.

Warren’s last flight was at the annual Huey Reunion event. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Warren leaves behind a wife and two children.

