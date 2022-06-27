ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

This “Jetson” house located on the edge of downtown Tulsa just hit the market

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Local Realtors are calling this 2005, custom-built, two-bedroom, three-bathroom property, “a once in a lifetime find” and “one of the most unique homes in the Tulsa area today!”

Nancy Davis Vandenhende of Halloran Home Team - eXp Realty has shown the home to potential buyers.

“It reminds me of The Jetsons. Views from every turn,” said Vandenhende.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjH5i_0gNm3Qca00
The property has stunning views of downtown. (Nancy Davis Vandenhende, Halloran Home Team)

This property also features its own elevator.

The asking price is $415,000. Potential buyers should know that the home is being sold AS-IS.

Described as an “investors dream,” the possibilities are endless for whoever ends up purchasing this property.

“There is so much potential to make this even more unique than it already is,” said Dylan Bachlor of Halloran Home Team- eXp Realty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bX3DE_0gNm3Qca00
The property also comes with its own elevator. PHOTO CREDIT: Nancy Davis Vandenhende, Halloran Home Team (PHOTO CREDIT: Nancy Davis Vandenhende, Halloran Home Team)

The listing agent is, Angela Barnett from Chenowth & Cowen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

#Downtown Tulsa#Housing List#Local Realtors#Halloran Home Team#Realty#Chenowth Cowen
