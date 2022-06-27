Not guilty pleas entered in murder case of 13- year- old

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Two people plead not guilty to the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

According to Adam Wolfe with the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks plead not guilty on Monday, June 27, 2022, for the murder of Maryze Tatum on March 24, 2022.

Their pretrial date is set for August 19, 2022. The trial will begin on September 14, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.