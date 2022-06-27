ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Not guilty pleas entered in murder case of 13- year- old

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhL6D_0gNm3NDd00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Two people plead not guilty to the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

According to Adam Wolfe with the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks plead not guilty on Monday, June 27, 2022, for the murder of Maryze Tatum on March 24, 2022.

Their pretrial date is set for August 19, 2022. The trial will begin on September 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriffs congratulate deputies on promotions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff T. A. Bailey and Chief Deputy A. P. Christian are excited to announce and congratulate the following deputies on being promoted: Promoted to Captain: J. J. Ruble Promoted to Lieutenant: S. A. Sommers W. E. Rose A. M. Ballard Promoted to Sergeant: J. D. Ellison G. C. Paitsel D. W. […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County teenager pleads not guilty to killing 4 family members

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager charged in the 2020 deaths of four family members pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges. Gavin Smith, 18, of Elkview, who was transferred to adult status in May, pleaded not guilty to 4 counts of murder. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard set Smith’s trial for Oct. 11.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies investigate shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night in the Tornado area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. from the 3800 block of Smith Creek Road. Deputies on the scene say they don’t believe the shooting happened at that location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Shooting

A man out of Southwestern Virginia was arrested on Saturday in Freeburn after officials say he shot a woman. 32-year-old James Lester, of Hurley, is now facing charges for first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. According to police, Lester is said to have gotten a ride from Cleatus Blankenship and...
FREEBURN, KY
WVNS

Fayette man sentenced to prison for drug posession

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute approximately 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentencing comes after Joshua Lee Parsons, 42, of Powellton, admitted that he ordered controlled substances from […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV woman facing prison for Nigerian fraud scheme

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, a woman was sentenced to three months in prison for a fraud scheme involving Nigerian accounts. Patricia Dudding, 70, an elderly individual herself, was ordered by the court to pay a restitution fine of $1,788,589.24. Dudding admitted in court that she used different aliases to receive and wire fraudulent funds […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Hotel drug bust leads to two arrests

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested early on Monday in a drug bust at a Raleigh County hotel. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:00am Monday morning, Cpl. B.J. Adkins responded to suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Microtel at 2130 Harper Road in Beckley.
mountain-topmedia.com

SW Va. man arrested after chase on side-by-side

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A southwestern Virginia man was arrested on a long list of charges, after allegedly leading police on a chase. State troopers were conducting a roadblock at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Marrowbone Creek around 11 Friday night, when they went to check on James Douglas Allen Adkins, 26, of Vansant, who was driving a side-by-side. As the officers approached, they could detect a strong odor of alcohol, and then Adkins drove away.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian hit by train in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been struck by a train on Charleston’s West Side. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened along the 1000 block of Madison Street in Charleston around 5:09 p.m. Thursday, June 30. There is no word on the person’s condition at this time. Medics and the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County deputies warn public about 'jury scam'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are warning the public about a "jury scam" circulating the area. Deputies said several citizens have received phone calls from somebody identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The man claimed the victims missed jury duty and were in contempt of court and had to pay a fine to keep from going to jail.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boone Co. man arrested for firing rifle toward children

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County man was arrested on Monday, for allegedly firing a rifle in the direction of a man’s granddaughters while they were playing in the Pond Fork River. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Wiliam Toath was seen on video recorded by a man parked in his truck near […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

2 arrested in Beckley after Meth, Fentanyl recovery

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two people were arrested yesterday in Beckley, after a mass amount drugs were discovered by Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies. On June 27, 2022, at 3 AM Cpl. B. J. Adkins noticed suspicious activity in the parking-lot of Microtel on Harper Road. Before investigating, he called for backup, and two deputies arrived […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in eastern Ky. shooting

PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital during the weekend, Kentucky State Police say. Troopers said the shooting happened Saturday along State 194 E in the Freeburn area. James Lester, 32, who’s from Virginia, was arrested and charged...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy