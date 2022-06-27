ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fife, WA

Stalled traffic on southbound I-5 in Fife due to driver who died at wheel, troopers say

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

Drivers headed south Monday on Interstate 5 might have run into miles of backups near Fife due to a stalled vehicle blocking two lanes. Washington State Patrol troopers said the driver had a medical emergency and died at the wheel.

The incident began at about 10:32 a.m. when a Ford Escape stopped near the curve on southbound Interstate 5 into Fife at 70th Avenue East, according to a WSP news release. Trooper Robert Reyer said on Twitter that medical aid responded to the scene and blocked two lanes.

At one point, the incident backed up traffic for about 4-and-a-half miles to South 375th Street, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation . The roadway was partially blocked for more than two-and-a-half hours.

The person who died at the wheel was identified as a 53-year-old Port Orchard man, according to WSP’s news release. Troopers said it was reported that the driver had passed out at the wheel, and, when a WSDOT incident response team arrived, they found the man unresponsive.

Troopers said the team performed CPR on the driver until WSP, fire department personnel and medical aid arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear how he died. Troopers only said the cause of the incident was a medical emergency.

Comments / 14

Jennifer Stevens
3d ago

I was about 2 dozen cars behind this gentleman. They had started CPR within seconds. He was surrounded by people that cared and were calm. I said a prayer, he looked peaceful🙏

Reply(4)
11
 

