Ala. — Two people are hospitalized after a boating accident on Logan Martin Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a bow-rider towing passengers on an inner tube collided into a small island on the lake after the operator lost control of the boat around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. A WVTM 13 viewer who sent in video of the beached boat said the accident occurred near Pirates Island.

LOGAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO