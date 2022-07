The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is removing the previously declared slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong. According to a news release, Deputies will begin removing slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points between the Indianford Dam and Dallman’s Landing on Lake Koshkonong. The water level for the Rock River in Afton is currently 6.71 feet, which is above the 6.50 feet slow-no-wake posting requirement. The slow-no-wake speed restriction for the portion of the Rock River from the W B R Townline Road Bridge to the Indianford Dam remains in effect.

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO